05_17_23_COMM_MissCaliforniaFashionShow_.jpg

Catherine Liang, Miss California 2022, explains what fashion means to her at a May 7 fashion showcase at Enchanté Boutique Hotel in downtown Los Altos.
05_17_23_COMM_FashionShowModel_.jpg

The fashion show featured Italian women’s clothing from Evaro Italian along with Italian women’s shoes from Elizée and men’s clothing from Cassara, a family-owned business in Los Altos.
05_17_23_COMM_SingerFashionShow_.jpg

The show started with Lena Meltsina modeling an Evaro gown and singing “La Vie en Rose” in French. After the show, guests were encouraged to shop the designs.

