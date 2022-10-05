In 2022, all local residents – and all Californians – need to take steps to protect themselves and their households from wildfires.
Maps like California’s “MyHazards” map at myhazards.caloes.ca.gov show the risk for your neighborhood.
Reduce your home’s risk from wildfires using the Santa Clara County Fire Department’s Ready, Set, Go program.
Act now to lessen the risk of ignition from sparks.
• Do you have a wood-shingle roof? Change it to a noncombustible material.
• Does your roof have gaps that a spark could enter? Add screening to keep out flying embers.
• Have you created a buffer zone around your home that won’t ignite? Remove dead plants, grass and weeds; and revise your landscaping to add “defensible space.”
If you live within the Los Altos Hills County Fire District, take advantage of its programs – Defensible Space Brush Chipping and Debris Removal Program, Fuel Reduction Monthly Drop-off Program, and more (see lahcfd.org).
Prepare your household for the possibility that you’ll have to evacuate.
• Register your home address and contact information at alertscc.org. Register everyone in your household to receive warnings as early as possible.
• Visit community.zonehaven.org to find your home’s zone, and plan at least two ways out of your neighborhood. In an emergency, community.zonehaven.org may provide updates on your neighborhood’s evacuation status.
• Make a household evacuation plan. Where will you go? Where will you meet up after an evacuation if you get separated? How will you communicate with one another? What about your pets? What if your planned evacuation route is blocked with traffic? Plan multiple escape routes, and practice.
• Make an emergency supply kit to take with you in evacuations (see losaltosca.gov/gobag). Don’t forget supplies for your pets.
Give your family the best chance of surviving a wildfire: Be ready to go, and evacuate early. Don’t wait for a mandatory evacuation order to leave.
• Leave early if your household needs extra time to evacuate. You may have someone with mobility problems or special medical needs.
• If you feel unsafe, evacuate. It may save your life.
• Emergency supplies for evacuation: losaltosca.gov/gobag
• County Fire Ready, Set, Go information on hardening the home and making landscaping fire safe: bit.ly/rsgcf
• Los Altos Hills County Fire District Defensible Space and other programs: lahcfd.org
• County FireSafe Council information on protecting homes from wildfires: sccfiresafe.org
• Watch Duty phone apps providing real-time notifications of wildfires in California: watchduty.org
• County disaster preparedness app: ReadySCC
Ann Hepenstal is the emergency management consultant for the town of Los Altos Hills.
