Atmospheric river. Levee breach. Saturated soil and landslide risk. Rising water in the creek.

The winter rains have impacted our homes and Bay Area communities, but we also experience wildfires and other hazards. If your home or neighborhood becomes unsafe, are you ready to evacuate? Take steps now to prepare.

