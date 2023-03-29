Atmospheric river. Levee breach. Saturated soil and landslide risk. Rising water in the creek.
The winter rains have impacted our homes and Bay Area communities, but we also experience wildfires and other hazards. If your home or neighborhood becomes unsafe, are you ready to evacuate? Take steps now to prepare.
Sign up for notifications
Register with AlertSCC, Santa Clara County’s emergency notification system at alertscc.org. Make sure you provide your home address and phone numbers so that you can receive emergency alerts targeted to your neighborhood.
Pack a Go Bag
Make a Go Bag for each household member – including pets – to grab if you have to evacuate and go in a hurry. Build a kit to fit the person, including:
• Enough nonperishable food, water, prescription medications and other essentials to last 72 hours. Don’t forget diapers and other sanitary supplies. Update these supplies periodically.
• Flashlight or lantern and batteries (stored separately).
• Battery- or hand-crank-powered radio.
• Phone charger and cords.
• Face masks (N95s are used not only to protect from viruses, but also smoke).
• First aid kit including pain relievers
• Contact lens supplies; extra contact lenses or glasses.
• Copies of important documents (on paper, on a thumb drive or securely in the cloud), including birth certificates, passports and bank and insurance information.
• For children: a favorite book or toy; something to comfort or distract them.
• For adults: comfort items such as hard candy, hand lotion, lip balm, etc.
Review emergency communications plan
If you had to evacuate, how would your household members stay in touch? How would you find out if everyone is OK, and where they went for refuge?
• If phones are overloaded locally, you may be able to send texts or make a long distance call to your out-of-state contact, who can relay messages between family members.
• Learn how to access your voicemail from someone else’s phone, and how to change your outgoing voicemail message to say that you’re OK and where you went.
• Decide where your household will meet up, depending on conditions, for example, “at the fire hydrant in front of Al’s house” or “in the Lucky parking lot,” etc.
• If you have children, check that emergency contacts and phone numbers you gave their schools are up to date. Did you tell those contacts you listed them? Do your children know who these contacts are?
Work with neighbors
Take responsibility for your household and make an evacuation plan. Authorities will not allow anyone to enter a neighborhood that is under an evacuation order – don’t rely on outside help.
• Will anyone in your household need extra help to evacuate? Will a neighbor? Make plans together to help children, people with mobility issues, people with special medical equipment, animals, etc.
• Identify several routes out of your neighborhood – your usual route may be blocked by the event, or by emergency vehicles coming in.
• Consider becoming a Firewise community. For more information, visit the Los Altos Hills County Fire District website at lahcfd.org/firewise-form.
For more information, download a free copy of the booklet “26 Steps: Personal Emergency Preparedness Workbook” at campbellcert.org/26steps or access the Santa Clara County Fire Department’s “Ready, Set, Go” links at bit.ly/rsgcf.
Ann Hepenstal is a Los Altos resident and principal of Pacific Preparedness LLC. She provides emergency management consulting to the town of Los Altos Hills.
Welcome to the discussion.
