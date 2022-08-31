Back-to-school season means busy families, changed traffic patterns and school supply sales in stores – and triggers memories of a fresh start to the year. Take advantage of this new-year feeling to update your household’s emergency communications planning and preparedness.
Emergency notifications
Register with AlertSCC, Santa Clara County’s emergency notification system. Make sure you provide your home address and phone numbers, so you can receive emergency alerts targeted to your neighborhood. (Note: Your information is kept private and never sold. In normal times, you’ll only receive approximately three to five notifications in a year.) By registering with AlertSCC, you’re taking a proactive step toward getting early and official emergency notifications for your family’s safety. If you live or work outside Santa Clara County, visit alertthebay.org to register with that county’s emergency notification system as well.
School contacts
Review children’s emergency contacts at school. If you have kids in school, you’ve filed updated emergency contact forms with the school system. But are your kids and your contacts ready?
• Confirm that your emergency contact person knows. You want someone who is willing to pick up your child and care for him or her if you’re unable to do so.
• Make sure your emergency contact person lives near the school. You may feel reassured to name your sister as an emergency contact, but if she lives in Santa Rosa, she won’t be able to help after an earthquake. A trusted neighbor or friend who lives or works near the school may be a more suitable contact.
• Tell your child. Make sure your child knows who the emergency contact is and when this person would be picking him or her up instead of you. You’ve likely taught your child not to go with anyone unless he or she has the family password or some other safety measure – make a plan with your child and your emergency contact so that your child will know it’s OK to go.
Emergency plan
Make an emergency communications plan to determine how your household will communicate if an emergency occurs.
• Learn how to access your voicemail from someone else’s phone, and how to change your outgoing voicemail message. If your phone is working after the event, you’ll be able to set an outgoing message – for example, “We’re all safe and taking refuge at Kathy’s house” – and pick up any messages friends and family may have left for you.
• Set an emergency contact person who lives out of state. When local phone calls won’t work, you may be able to make an out-of-state call. That person can relay messages among family members as they call in, so even if you’re separated, you can find out where your family is and if they’re OK.
Ann Hepenstal is a Los Altos resident and principal of Pacific Preparedness LLC. She is currently the emergency management consultant for the town of Los Altos Hills. She was selected as the Santa Clara County Emergency Manager of the Year in 2019.
