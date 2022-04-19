Candidates for three countywide elected offices in the June 7 primary election are set to face off at separate virtual Candidate Forums in April and May, presented by the League of Women Voters. The events will be held via Zoom, with attendees able to watch candidates as they answer questions from voters posed by a League moderator.
Scheduled Candidate Forums include:
• Santa Clara County Sheriff, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday
• Santa Clara County District Attorney, 7-8:30 p.m. April 28
• Santa Clara County Assessor, 7-8:30 p.m. May 5
Five League organizations in Santa Clara County are presenting nonpartisan Candidate Forums to provide voters with easily accessed opportunities to question candidates about their experience, priorities and positions on key issues.
Local residents can register to attend any or all of the events at lwvsjsc.org/candidate-forums and get information on how to submit questions for each forum.
Candidate Forums will be recorded and posted to the League’s Voter’s Edge website at votersedge.org, where voters can link to the archived videos as well as review unbiased information on candidates and measures on the ballot.
For more information, visit lwvsjsc.org.