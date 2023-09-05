09_06_23_COMM_tafts.jpg

Los Altos Hills philanthropists Edward and Pamela Taft are spearheading a new innovation fund for El Camino Health that will explore cutting-edge medical technologies.

 Courtesy of Edward Taft

El Camino Health recently launched the Taft Innovation Fund to enable the organization to remain at the forefront of new health-care technology and continue to adopt the latest and best practices to improve patient care.

The fund was made possible by a gift from Los Altos Hills philanthropists Pamela and Edward Taft.

