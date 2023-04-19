Fingar

China expert Thomas Fingar speaks before the Morning Forum of Los Altos on April 4.

 Kathryn Tomaino/Special to the Town Crier

Borrowing from Mark Twain’s quip about Richard Wagner’s music, “It’s not nearly as bad as it sounds,” China expert Thomas Fingar, Ph.D., reassured the Morning Forum of Los Altos audience that the threat the U.S. faces from China is not as dire as the media would have us believe.

Fingar delivered his presentation, “Update on China and China-U.S. Relations,” April 4.

