Borrowing from Mark Twain’s quip about Richard Wagner’s music, “It’s not nearly as bad as it sounds,” China expert Thomas Fingar, Ph.D., reassured the Morning Forum of Los Altos audience that the threat the U.S. faces from China is not as dire as the media would have us believe.
Fingar delivered his presentation, “Update on China and China-U.S. Relations,” April 4.
Since coming to Stanford University for graduate work in political science in the late 1960s, Fingar has spent his career using his expertise on China divided between Washington, D.C., serving under presidents from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama, and teaching, researching and sharing at Stanford what he learned from 23 years in Washington.
His vast knowledge of China led Fingar to move to Washington in 1986 to join the State Department. Over the next two decades, he held a variety of government positions and won numerous awards for his leadership and management style.
In 2009, he returned to Stanford as a Distinguished Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. He has published dozens of books and articles based on his expertise on China and the intelligence community.
Fingar began his talk with the reassuring news that China is less of a threat than it was a few years ago. He explained that both the U.S. and China engage in hyperbolic warnings about the threats posed by each other because having a formidable rival is useful to both countries.
Faced with myriad internal challenges – for example, a declining economy and a demographic disaster with the need to provide sufficient health care to its aging population – Fingar said China’s leaders find it useful to blame the U.S. for its evil intent on seeing its system collapse.
Similarly, the U.S., Fingar added, is able to rationalize a huge – much needed, he conceded – increase in defense spending by raising the specter of a “worthy rival.” He also noted that in the otherwise polarized U.S. government, a shared fear of the China threat is one of the few issues the parties agree on.
While the U.S. sees China as an unstoppable threat to its position in the world, China’s leaders see their country as “fragile and vulnerable,” as it faces great internal challenges. The lack of a Social Security system and the loss of the large extended family due to the One Child Left Behind policy of the late 20th century make the Chinese people fearful of their future and their parents’ future. Even the state-owned, highly touted high-speed rail system is unable to pay for its operation.
China’s desire to replace the U.S. as “the tiger at the top of the mountain,” Fingar said, led to its Belt and Road Initiative, which loaned impoverished countries the money to improve their infrastructure in exchange for minerals.
While such projects have increased China’s presence and power throughout the globe, many of the third world countries for which China has built infrastructure have defaulted on their loans, putting even more pressure on the Chinese economy.
Slowing growth
Chinese leaders blame the slowing of the progress the country made from the late 1970s to the financial crisis of 2008 on U.S. determination to slow China’s growth. According to Fingar, 2007 marked the peak and end of China’s economic miracle, as it went from 14% growth in GNP to 3% in 2022. This distrust of the West, he said, changed China’s image from “the lovable panda to that of a porcupine proclaiming, ‘Don’t mess with me.’”
When asked whether he fears that China will try to invade Taiwan, Fingar said Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to make such a rash move.
“Ukraine is an object lesson,” he noted, as the price Putin is paying for the invasion has only served to harm Russia’s own economy and unite the West against it.
Fingar said he believes that President Joe Biden would like to scale down the anti-China rhetoric and find more ways to work with China on common concerns such as climate change and water issues. However, given the widespread fear of China in Congress, he added, “Biden does not have the political capital to do so.”
The U.S. needs, Fingar said, to maintain its policy of strategic ambiguity so that the threat of U.S. intervention prevents China from invading Taiwan, but the fear of U.S. abandonment prevents Taiwan from sparking a war by declaring independence.
Fingar predicted with approval that Biden will look for openings “when possible and cooperate when appropriate.”
Meanwhile, he concluded, the U.S. needs to keep interacting with people through academia and business and stop blaming China for stealing its jobs.
The next Morning Forum lecture is “A Feminist Democratic Movement in Iran,” with Stanford University scholar Abbas Milani, scheduled 10 a.m. May 2 at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
To join Morning Forum of Los Altos and for more information, email Shar Thorson at skthorson@sbcglobal.net or visit morningforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments