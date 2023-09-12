Leslie Friedman, artistic director of the Mountain View-based Lively Foundation and founder of the International Dance Festival@Silicon Valley, is scheduled to speak at the Fulbright Association’s annual conference Oct. 21.
The association selected Friedman’s paper, “Dance: The Universal Language (Or Is It?),” to be featured at the conference in Denver. This is the second time the Fulbright Association has selected her to speak to the conference about dance. The first was when Friedman received the inaugural Selma Jeanne Cohen Award for Excellence in International Dance Research. The late Cohen was founder of dance history as a scholarly subject. Friedman’s winning paper was “Expression in Dance.”
Friedman received the Fulbright Lectureship to India in 1983-1984, and the Senior Fulbright Lectureship to Bulgaria in 2006. In India, she traveled throughout the country performing concerts of her work and presenting lecture-demonstrations on American Modern Dance. Bulgaria invited her to create a new work for the country’s National Academy for Theater and Film. The American Institute of Indian Studies/Smithsonian awarded her a fellowship to India to interview gurus of classical Indian dance styles.
The U.S. Department of State presented Friedman on international performance tours in which she was the first American dancer or artist of any kind to be co-sponsored by the U.S. and host countries, including China, Russia, Egypt, Tunisia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Spain, Sri Lanka and India, as well as performances in England, Korea and Japan. She earned a doctorate in history from Stanford University and taught at Stanford, her alma mater Vassar College and Case Western Reserve University before leaving academia to return to dance.
“With her strong technique and capacity for expression, she was simply a joy to watch,” said an article on Friedman’s dancing in The Times of London.
At the October conference, Friedman will present her talk, lead a discussion and ask the audience to join her in a short, easy dance. The audience is open to nonmembers of the Fulbright Association.
