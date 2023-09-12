09_13_23_COMM_friedman.jpg

Leslie Friedman, artistic director of the Mountain View-based Lively Foundation and founder of the International Dance Festival@Silicon Valley, is scheduled to speak at the Fulbright Association’s annual conference Oct. 21.

The association selected Friedman’s paper, “Dance: The Universal Language (Or Is It?),” to be featured at the conference in Denver. This is the second time the Fulbright Association has selected her to speak to the conference about dance. The first was when Friedman received the inaugural Selma Jeanne Cohen Award for Excellence in International Dance Research. The late Cohen was founder of dance history as a scholarly subject. Friedman’s winning paper was “Expression in Dance.”

