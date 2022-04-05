The Los Altos-Los Altos Hills State of the Cities event March 25 presented contrasting tales of two cities – the healthy, desirable town of Los Altos Hills through the rosy perspective of Mayor George Tyson; and the city of Los Altos, with budgetary and staffing problems, through the pragmatic viewpoint of Mayor Anita Enander.
Hosted by the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce and held virtually, the annual event also featured cameo appearances by other local representatives including Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblymember Marc Berman.
Although citing staff turnover, deferred maintenance issues and unfunded pension liabilities among the city’s challenges, Enander expressed confidence that Los Altos is addressing them. She pointed to the council’s most important decision last year – hiring new City Manager Gabriel Engeland.
Engeland, she said, is bringing strong financial planning expertise to bear as he addresses the city’s budget issues. There’s progress on the staffing front as well with the recent hiring of a new financial director and the planning director position soon to be filled. Also on tap: finding a new police chief in the wake of Andy Galea’s recent retirement announcement.
Engaging community
Tyson also mentioned staffing turnover as a challenge for his town, noting the hiring of “lots of new people” over the past year, including new City Manager Peter Rafinjad. But he also called the town’s budget “strong” and spoke of “staff engagement and empowerment” and involvement of the town’s volunteers on commissions and committees. When setting town goals in January, “we brought in all the town committees – “something we’d never done before,” he said.
He further emphasized transparency with the launch of a recent community survey.
“The decisions we make – they won’t be good ones if we haven’t heard from (residents) first,” Tyson said.
Other town highlights over the past year included renegotiating the town’s garbage collection contract and completing the first phase of improvements at Los Altos Hills Town Hall. Tyson added the town is hoping to break ground this year on undergrounding utilities by the El Monte fire station on the Foothill College campus. He also highlighted grant funding under state Proposition 68 to improve facilities at the Purissima Hills ballfield.
Tyson added humor to the mix by citing a survey that showed Los Altos Hills No. 3 among the top 10 places to live in California. Los Altos was No. 1.
“I should proofread my slides,” he said sheepishly. “Please ignore No. 1 on that list, I don’t want you to look at that. I don’t know how they create these lists.”
In search of solutions
Enander started her talk by observing, “If you ask most residents what’s the best thing that’s happened in the past year, the answer won’t be anything that the city council did. It’s most likely, ‘The kids are back in school.’”
For a detailed analysis based on Enander’s talk, see her column on page 8 in this week’s issue. She noted some city positives over the past year: the opening of the new community center; the arrangement enabling the longtime nonprofit Friends of the Library of Los Altos to remain at the civic center; and a new dog park coming later in the year to the civic center.
Under Engeland, Enander said Los Altos is undergoing “a complete overhaul of its financial management system,” which will have a “huge impact on city council and staff to govern the city.” The city, she said, also is looking to address its turnover problem by improving its competitiveness in attracting employees.
“We need to make Los Altos a desirable place to work,” she said.
According to Enander, the city manager has “a sound plan to address long-neglected city infrastructure.” Although the need to replace the aging police station has made recent headlines, Enander listed numerous issues of deferred maintenance and failed equipment.
The problem is, there’s not enough available funding – Enander cited a $2 million deficit in the next fiscal year.
Firmer ground
Tyson ended his talk by taking stock of where residents are now versus a year ago. He was reminded of the better days in a post-COVID world during a recent visit to the first Little League opening day in two years.
“I remember where we were a year ago – so much strife,” he said.
Tyson recalled how Simitian cited numerous disturbing incidents in the community at last year’s State of the Cities gathering.
“He said, ‘You’re better than that.’ You know what? He’s right. We’re on firmer ground,” Tyson said. “I don’t know what’s next. I do know if we work together, if we partner, if we cut each other a little slack, we can be a better community.”