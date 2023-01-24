Beronilla and his lil mail cart

Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Beronilla walks during his last week outside the Los Altos post office on Main Street.

It’s a long-running, familiar scene in downtown Los Altos: Smiling U.S. postal carrier Frank Beronilla, briskly wheeling his mail cart down the street, frequently stopping to chat with customers who have grown into friends.

Now, after 36 years on the job this month, Beronilla is retiring. His last day is Friday.

frank and his son

Photo courtesy of Frank Beronilla

Frank Beronilla enjoys young son Renzo’s company during his downtown Los Altos route in this photo from 2005. 
Beronilla and Jingirian

Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Frank Beronilla, left, shares a hearty laugh with Khatchig Jingirian in front of Smythe & Cross Fine Jewelry on Main Street in downtown Los Altos.

 

