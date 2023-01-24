It’s a long-running, familiar scene in downtown Los Altos: Smiling U.S. postal carrier Frank Beronilla, briskly wheeling his mail cart down the street, frequently stopping to chat with customers who have grown into friends.
Now, after 36 years on the job this month, Beronilla is retiring. His last day is Friday.
“Frank’s been like a grounding force in Los Altos,” said Khatchig Jingirian of Smythe & Cross Fine Jewelry on Main Street. “Frank’s part of the family.”
Stories abound of Beronilla’s kindness toward everyone he meets and his efforts to go the extra mile when delivering packages.
“Frank has been our mailman going on nearly 25 years,” said Maureen Godwin, a resident of the Parc Regent senior housing community at Edith Avenue and San Antonio Road. “Everybody loves Frank. He knows everybody by name. He always has a smile on his face. And he goes out of his way to deliver boxes. I’m talking all kinds of Amazon boxes and everything else.”
Godwin recalled an incident when Beronilla, a Santa Clara resident, went above and beyond.
“A year ago, I had a fire in my apartment and I had to live elsewhere for six months,” she said. “And while I was gone, he took such wonderful care of me and my mail. … He was so good about holding things for me – he was extraordinary.”
“I’ll make the effort to make sure (people receive packages),” Beronilla said, “especially with Parc Regent in particular there, they get a lot more prescription packages than other addresses.”
First-class friends
Born in the Philippines, Beronilla, 62, started with the U.S. Postal Service in January 1987.
“I just applied,” he said. “I was working for an electronics company, and I felt like I had to do something else. I didn’t think it was going to last for this long.”
He characterized his job longevity in one word: “People.”
In the 1990s, Beronilla befriended Tom Morlini and Erikka Lenbergs of Los Altos, who invited him to their wedding in Italy.
“Easily the most important event in my career, if not my life,” Beronilla said. “I accepted the invitation and since I was going to be in the vicinity, it allowed me to commit and work at the 1996 Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy Carter Work Project in Hungary.
“It was during that project that I met a young woman who translated for, among others, Rosalynn Carter. Adrienne and I got married a year later and are now the happy parents of Renzo (19) and Nilda (turning 13 Feb. 3). We named our daughter after my friend Tom’s Italian cousin Anna (my daughter goes by her middle name, Nilda) and our son after her husband Lorenzo.”
“Frank is one of the most generous people I know, who gives of himself for others,” Morlini said. “He really cares about other folks – he really listens to them.”
Beronilla also counted among his friends the late Andy Grove, co-founder of Intel (who had an office in downtown Los Altos). They bonded over their families’ history as immigrants – Grove hailed from Hungary, as did Beronilla’s wife.
“It got to a point where he said, ‘Frankie, you want to read my book (“Swimming Across,” Grove’s memoir published in 2001)?’ ‘Yeah, I’d love to read your book.’ (Grove said) ‘Go upstairs and ask (his assistant) to give you a copy.’ I said, ‘I’m not doing that. Now when you autograph it, when it’s done, you tell me that it’s ready and I’ll go up there again.’ So, a few days, maybe a week later, we saw each other again. ‘Frank, your book’s ready. Go upstairs and get your copy.’”
Faithful service
Jingirian recalled how Beronilla was the only familiar face downtown – maybe the only face – in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in March 2020. He found his mail carrier’s presence reassuring and the only connection to normalcy during a highly anxious time.
“Frank was like a lifeline,” Jingirian said. “He was the only one that was here.”
As news has spread word-of-mouth of his approaching retirement, “More members of the community have approached me and expressed their gratitude for all that I have done,” Beronilla said. “I am very touched by all the sentiments.”
Some of his customers worry that Beronilla’s successors won’t commit to the same level of service. Instead of walking the route, there’s concern a newcomer would be content to drive a truck and drop off packages without saying a word.
“Don’t worry about the younger letter carriers that will continue doing the work of delivering mail,” Beronilla said. “It’s a very good group with many nice and capable individuals.”
He has no elaborate retirement plans, other than building a cedar-strip canoe. In his final week downtown, Beronilla will be soaking up and reflecting on his life in Los Altos.
“I can always use a couple more bucks,” he said of his job. “But it’s not a bad gig.”
“It’s going to be very different (without him),” Jingirian said. “We’re definitely going to miss him.”
