The deadline is approaching for nonprofits to apply for Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation’s spring grants. Applications are due by April 11.
The foundation is accepting applications from organizations that serve vulnerable seniors in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View.
Foundation officials said they are specifically interested in how organizations support the senior population while addressing additional issue areas that include: social isolation; food insecurity; access to transportation; economic insecurity/financial abuse; mental health and wellness; domestic violence; safety; access and functional needs; technology access and proficiency; and language barriers.
A total of $100,000 is available for spring grants.
There is no predetermined minimum or maximum grant award, and community impact organizations may apply for general operating or program support.
An announcement of grant recipients is scheduled June 1.
To apply for a grant, visit smr.to/p80414.
For more information, email grants@losaltoscf.org.