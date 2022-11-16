dayworker

Maria Marroquin, left, executive director of the Day Worker Center of Mountain View, receives a proclamation from Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez last month during the nonprofit’s 26th anniversary celebration.

 Courtesy of Day Worker Center of Mountain View

Mission: The Day Worker Center of Mountain View provides job-matching for workers and employers, helping low-income laborers find work while local residents find the help they need.

In addition to creating a structured place for workers and employers to connect – making the system safer for all involved – the center provides resources and services for the workers and their families, who make up some of the most vulnerable residents of the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.