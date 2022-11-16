Mission: The Day Worker Center of Mountain View provides job-matching for workers and employers, helping low-income laborers find work while local residents find the help they need.
In addition to creating a structured place for workers and employers to connect – making the system safer for all involved – the center provides resources and services for the workers and their families, who make up some of the most vulnerable residents of the community.
The workers and volunteers at the center collaborate on educational programs, English classes, daily meals and service projects that benefit the greater community.
• 2022 update: When a mom named Jessica came to the center last year to pick up meals for herself and three children while they were homeless, she started connecting to further support through the center’s network. The family found stable housing, Jessica secured a job, and she recently returned to the center as an employer seeking help in her home.
The center continued to serve as a local “lighthouse” this year, providing nutritious food seven days a week and serving 15,000 meals over the past 12 months. Many workers are homeless and need access to daily healthy meals at no charge, and the center also serves other low-income members of the community, providing meals to all who come in need. For workers without regular housing, including those living in vehicles, the center is also a place to receive mail and charge phones and laptops. This year the center’s worker community expanded its focus on civic engagement, with advocacy on city policy decisions that affect workers’ livelihood.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: In addition to supporting fundamental needs such as hot meals and access to a mobile health unit, donations to the center support programs in safety training and social service referrals. The average wage for workers hired through the center was $23.29 per hour last year, and the center’s primary purpose – supporting safety and dignity for dayworkers – provides the advocacy and support needed to stabilize lives navigating uncertain employment.
Location: 111 Escuela Ave., Mountain View
