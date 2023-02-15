The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has scheduled the presentation “Masterpiece Quilts in the DAR Museum” noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the Apricot Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Sue Busenius, a docent for the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum in Washington, D.C., will give an overview of the quilts in the museum’s collection and the women who made them. The museum’s collection comprises approximately 350 quilts and 200 woven coverlets, covering the years 1750 to 1940.
