Pictured with their chapter flag are, from left, Los Altos resident Ann Hepenstal, DAR chapter First Vice Regent, and Liane Jensen, Chapter Registrar.

 Courtesy of Ann Hepenstal

The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Los Altos American Legion Post 558 participated in the Four Chaplains Ceremony Feb. 4 at St. Frances Cabrini Church in San Jose, marking the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the United States Army Transport ship Dorchester in 1943 when it was torpedoed in the North Atlantic.

First lieutenants John P. Washington, Alexander D. Goode, George L. Fox and Clarke V. Poling – a Catholic, a Jew and two Protestants – served as chaplains aboard the Dorchester. Their heroism guided many of the men to safely leave the ship; the chaplains comforted those left behind and saved four additional lives when they gave up their own life jackets so others could survive.

