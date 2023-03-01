The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Los Altos American Legion Post 558 participated in the Four Chaplains Ceremony Feb. 4 at St. Frances Cabrini Church in San Jose, marking the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the United States Army Transport ship Dorchester in 1943 when it was torpedoed in the North Atlantic.
First lieutenants John P. Washington, Alexander D. Goode, George L. Fox and Clarke V. Poling – a Catholic, a Jew and two Protestants – served as chaplains aboard the Dorchester. Their heroism guided many of the men to safely leave the ship; the chaplains comforted those left behind and saved four additional lives when they gave up their own life jackets so others could survive.
Officers from the Los Altos Chapter of the DAR carried American and DAR flags in the bagpipe-led procession of organizations that began the ceremony, and chapter registrar Liane Jensen led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Chaplains from the American Legion and the U.S. Army spoke of the call to serve others and show love to all.
The National Society of the DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. The Los Altos Chapter of the DAR focuses on local historical preservation projects, genealogy research, fundraising for a Foothill College scholarship fund, environmental conservation and service to veterans.
American Legion Post 558 was formed in 1938 by local World War I veterans, who built the Post at 347 First St. The Post was granted historical landmark status by the city of Los Altos in 2022, recognizing its role in the founding of the city and as a valuable community resource for more than 80 years. The organization focuses on service to veterans, the community and youth.
