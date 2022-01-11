An art exhibition celebrating East Indian culture, “Culture, Color and Light,” is on display at the Los Altos main library through Jan. 31.
Led by Deepti Nanawati, the exhibition showcases the work of artists from Sunnyvale’s ArtCircle Studio, with 17 adult and 26 youth artists participating. The adult artists at the studio work in fields ranging from engineering to medicine and teaching.
“They find solace in creativity and art in the highly stressful life and work culture of the Bay Area,” said Nanawati, instructor and owner of the studio.
The mediums used are pencil, acrylic and oil on canvas.
The exhibition aims to empower artists to “utilize the power of their art to support communities with their vibrance, voice, wisdom, cheer and beauty,” Nanawati said.
The artists also are participating in an online auction to benefit the Sunnyvale Community Services Agency.
Indian culture is known for its diverse languages (more than 48 languages and 400 dialects), customs and traditions, all of which combine to create a cohesive society, according to Nanawati, with vibrant art forms, spirituality and wisdom at its foundation.
Nanawati was born and raised in India. She studied art, architecture and planning, and pursued a career in urban and environmental planning before she moved with her husband to California.
She describes her art as contemporary with an inclination to spirituality and nature.
The Los Altos main library is located at 13 S. San Antonio Road.
For library hours, visit sccld.org/losaltos.
Gallery 9
Suej McCall’s “Pandemic Travels” exhibition is on display at Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos.
McCall’s watercolors convey depictions of photos, postcards and her imagination, inspired by her travels over the past 10 years. She painted her recent works while sheltering in place due to the pandemic. They are described as “original and whimsical.”
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call (650) 941-7969 or visit gallery9losaltos.com.
Viewpoints Gallery
Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos spotlights the work of 15 artists in a group exhibition that runs through Jan. 30.
Artists are described as “painting the town” with diverse landscapes that highlight floral, urban and rural locations around Los Altos and the Bay Area.
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 315 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information, call (650) 941-5789 or visit viewpointsgallery.com.
