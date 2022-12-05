Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
• Mission: The Community School of Music and Arts ensures that the arts are accessible to all, including special-needs participants in its Artistic Intelligence program, which has existed for more than a decade.
• 2022 update: Approximately 125 youths and adults from AbilityPath, the Morgan Autism Center and theMountain View Los Altos High School Districttake dance, music and art classes with CSMA faculty.
Artistic Intelligence students come to CSMA with a range of strengths and challenges. Participating in the arts is an important form of growth and self-expression for them.
“This year we are excited to continue our longtime partnerships with AbilityPath and the Morgan Center for Autism. We’ve added a third partner in MVLA to our Artistic Intelligence program,” saidprogram coordinator Kim Pocek.“Our teachers are passionate about meeting their students where they are and designing programs that help them connect, express themselves creatively and have fun. CSMA is proud of how the Artistic Intelligence program has grown and thrived, especially in the last few years, thanks to the commitment of our teachers and the amazing work of our students.”
According to Jay Ruby, teacher of special education at MVLA, the arts program at CSMA has been a great benefit to students in MVLA’s Adult Transition Program.
“We teach our students in the community as much as possible, and having an art class available makes a huge difference,” Ruby said. “We have several serious artists (one has published several children’s books), and they are learning great skills. It is also important that they are discovering community resources like CSMA, so that they know they will still be able to find valuable classes when they leave the public education setting. The beauty of the Artistic Intelligence class is that it also inspires our less-developed artists. Our nonverbal students are also discovering ways of expressing themselves.”
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Holiday Fund donations subsidize the program and enable students from AbilityPath, the Morgan Autism Center and MVLA to participate.
“Donations from the Holiday Fund provide funding for these important partnerships,” said CSMA executive director Vickie Scott Grove. “The Artistic Intelligence program is at the heart of our mission of ‘Arts for All,’ and we are very proud that the program continues to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments