11_30_22_HOLIDAYFUND_CSMA_autism copy

Courtesy of CSMA ARTISTIC INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM

A student participates in the Artistic Intelligence program offered at the Community School of Music and Arts in Mountain View.

• Mission: The Community School of Music and Arts ensures that the arts are accessible to all, including special-needs participants in its Artistic Intelligence program, which has existed for more than a decade.

• 2022 update: Approximately 125 youths and adults from AbilityPath, the Morgan Autism Center and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District take dance, music and art classes with CSMA faculty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.