Kaiser Permanente recently awarded Community Services Agency a $25,000 grant aimed at helping more people access the resources they need to lead a healthy life.

CSA’s Homeless Services Program will use the $25,000 grant to assist current unhoused clients experiencing a health crisis with lodging and health-care expenses. Assistance will be streamlined to seniors, families with children and those with significant health conditions.

