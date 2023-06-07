Kaiser Permanente recently awarded Community Services Agency a $25,000 grant aimed at helping more people access the resources they need to lead a healthy life.
CSA’s Homeless Services Program will use the $25,000 grant to assist current unhoused clients experiencing a health crisis with lodging and health-care expenses. Assistance will be streamlined to seniors, families with children and those with significant health conditions.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, CSA has provided more than $6 million in financial aid to the cities of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. Before the pandemic, CSA would provide roughly $120,000 over one year to the same service area. With help from Kaiser, CSA will be able to reach households that may not qualify for other restrictive funding sources that allow them to focus on their health.
Kaiser Permanente’s community involvement pairs grant funding with 70 years of clinical expertise, medical research and volunteerism to support prevention-focused, evidence-based programs that are striving to expand access to care and create healthy environments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments