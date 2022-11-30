Community Services Agency staff and volunteers are planning for their annual Holiday Sharing Program events, scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17 on the CSA campus, 204 Stierlin Road in Mountain View.
CSA is putting out the call for volunteers and donations to make the events a success.
The program offers participating families the opportunity to visit a variety of stations featuring hot chocolate, face painting and more. CSA also will distribute Target and Safeway gift cards to residents
“The Holiday Sharing Program is a great way to help alleviate the financial stress that comes with the holiday season while offering clients the choice in purchasing what they need most,” said Brandi Jothimani, CSA’s director of client programs. “We are so excited to be able to gather the community this year to celebrate the holiday season.”
Last year’s program served more than 3,000 residents in need of support, and CSA representatives said they hope to serve just as many this year.
CSA is a nonprofit organization that provides services to senior, low-income and homeless residents of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.
