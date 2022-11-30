Community Services Agency staff and volunteers are planning for their annual Holiday Sharing Program events, scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17 on the CSA campus, 204 Stierlin Road in Mountain View.

CSA is putting out the call for volunteers and donations to make the events a success.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.