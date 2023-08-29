Community Services Agency received a nomination for a 2023 Community Choice Award from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest nonprofit evaluator. The announcement came on National Nonprofit Day, Aug. 17.
The nomination, in the large-sized organization category, reflects CSA’s commitment to transparency, accountability and effectiveness in its charitable endeavors.
People are encouraged to vote in the Community Choice Awards, which will have one winner in each size-based category: small, medium, large and super. Winners, determined by the total number of votes received, will be announced Sept. 27.
The four winning charities will receive: prominent visibility on Charity Navigator for one year; an email announcement to Charity Navigator’s audience of donors; dedicated posts on Charity Navigator’s social media; a webinar speaking opportunity; and a press release over the wire.
