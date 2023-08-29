Community Services Agency received a nomination for a 2023 Community Choice Award from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest nonprofit evaluator. The announcement came on National Nonprofit Day, Aug. 17.

The nomination, in the large-sized organization category,  reflects CSA’s commitment to transparency, accountability and effectiveness in its charitable endeavors.

