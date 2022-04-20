Community Services Agency has scheduled the return its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for homeless services 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View.
Traditionally, Empty Bowls was a soup supper featuring handcrafted ceramic bowls and different soups donated by local restaurants to fill them. Because of the pandemic, CSA has modified the normally indoor event by replacing soup with ice cream and moving to an outdoor setting for Sundaes on a Sunday. Additional ceramic items will be available for purchase and browsing.
Empty Bowls was started by pottery makers in Michigan to support the homeless in their community. Over the years, the event expanded nationwide. Since 1991, CSA has partnered with the Orchard Valley Ceramic Arts Guild to host Empty Bowls, which is CSA’s only fundraiser dedicated specifically to its Homeless Services Program.
Homelessness has surged in the community since the start of the pandemic, according to CSA reps, and last year the agency served nearly 700 unhoused clients, who need an unprecedented level of help.
Tickets are $35 adults, $25 seniors ages 55 and up, and $10 children under 12. Each ticket comes with a handcrafted bowl, ice cream donated by the Miramonte Avenue Baskin-Robbins and other treats.
For tickets and more information, visit csacares.org/events.