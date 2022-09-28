For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Community Services Agency held its annual “Hometown Heroes” event in person last week, honoring a retired police officer, a local church and a tech corporation.
The nonprofit social services agency’s Sept. 21 luncheon at the Los Altos History Museum singled out Bruce Barsi, St. Athanasius Church of Mountain View and LinkedIn Corp. for their contributions to CSA over the past year.
Los Altos born and raised, Barsi stepped up his community volunteering after retiring as a captain from the Mountain View Police Department. In addition to helping CSA, he co-founded the Thanksgiving food drive “Cops & Gobblers,” a program that serves more than 400 families annually.
“I’m really fortunate to live my whole life here and to raise my family,” Barsi said. “Most of you know it’s about the partnerships, and the tremendous people I work with – CSA has the most dedicated, hardworking, passionate staff that could ever be imagined.”
St. Athanasius, with its multicultural congregation, has been partnering with CSA and serving the community by facilitating vaccine administration and launching a weekend food pantry that continues every second and fourth Saturday of the month. It distributes approximately 1,000 packages of food monthly.
LinkedIn, the professional networking tech giant, joined forces with CSA eight years ago. The company funded a remodel of CSA’s lobby at its Mountain View headquarters, and has supported school pantries and leveraged assets to fund events. LinkedIn paid for catering for this year’s “Hometown Heroes” event.
CSA executive director Tom Myers reflected on his agency’s major role during the pandemic. CSA collaborated with Mountain View and Los Altos leaders to help vulnerable residents with food, utilities and rent. Myers said the agency provided $6 million in rent relief to help those laid off and unable to afford living expenses.
“CSA never closed,” Myers said of the agency’s commitment to serve during the pandemic.
Still, Myers is grateful for a return to normalcy.
“One of the hallmarks of CSA and our place as an organization is the fact that we are almost always a forward-facing, public-facing organization, and the fact that we have been so sequestered to do our work has been so, so difficult,” he said. “To have these events start up again, for us to be public-facing again, to be out here with you again, is such a joy.”
Taking note of this year’s three honorees, Myers added: “The reality is that there have been many, many, many people and many, many, many different groups that have been essential at making sure this community and the people we serve get through this crisis.”
Founded in 1957, CSA assists underserved residents by provide food and shelter.
