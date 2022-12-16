• Mission: Community Services Agency of Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View is the community’s safety net, providing critical support services that preserve and promote stability, self-reliance and dignity.
CSA provides basic services to anyone living in poverty in the local community: rental assistance to prevent families from losing their housing; homeless case management to move people into shelter or housing; senior services to keep seniors safely housed in their own homes; nutritious groceries; and outreach to connect people with assistance and other resources. Services are provided in multiple languages and in multiple locations.
According to Food & Nutrition Center director LaDrea Clark, the need in the community for food is increasing.
“Budgets are tight because of inflation and high gas prices, and people are turning to us to make ends meet,” Clark said.
As the pandemic wanes, economic difficulties remain for many living in poverty affected by inflation and increased rents. During the pandemic, CSA distributed more than $5 million in rental and other direct financial assistance, in addition to its regular programs.
• 2022 update: CSA has seen a dramatic increase in clients served over the past year. Unhoused clients are up 47% to nearly 1,000, including more than 200 children. The Food & Nutrition Center is serving 3,600 individuals in need, an increase of 34% over last year.
• Why the Holiday Fund is Needed: CSA has restarted mobile pantries after a pause during the pandemic, serving more people and increasing the need for food. The Holiday Fund allows for the purchase of nutritious groceries, including the high-protein items that clients frequently request.
CSA Food & Nutrition Center
Locations: Main office for services and food pantry at 204 Stierlin Road, Mountain View; Senior Nutrition Lunch Program weekdays at Mountain View Senior Center, 266 Escuela Ave.; Mobile Pantry distributions at local schools and parks
Annual budget: $6 million
Staff: 38 full- and part-time staff, more than 500 volunteers
