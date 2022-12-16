csa

Henry Chace volunteers with Community Services Agency's Food & Nutrition Center.

• Mission: Community Services Agency of Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View is the community’s safety net, providing critical support services that preserve and promote stability, self-reliance and dignity.

CSA provides basic services to anyone living in poverty in the local community: rental assistance to prevent families from losing their housing; homeless case management to move people into shelter or housing; senior services to keep seniors safely housed in their own homes; nutritious groceries; and outreach to connect people with assistance and other resources. Services are provided in multiple languages and in multiple locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.