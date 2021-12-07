• Mission: Community Services Agency serves as the safety net for Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, with the goal of ensuring that those in need have access to food and shelter. CSA’s Food & Nutrition Center distributes more than a ton of food each weekday to low-income individuals and families, minimizing their food insecurity.
CSA’s food pantry expands limited budgets, enabling underserved residents to afford to pay for unexpected medical needs and/or car repairs while still being able to cover the basics, including school supplies, transportation to a job, rent and utilities.
• 2021 update: The year saw an uptick in clients – during the COVID pandemic, CSA served more than 1,200 new households and more than 2,100 new individuals.
Earlier in the pandemic, CSA’s Food & Nutrition Center and Senior Nutrition Program pivoted to outdoor/drive-thru services to feed the community. On average, nearly 200 seniors picked up lunch each weekday, up from approximately 130 pre-pandemic. Additionally, CSA delivered groceries to approximately 70 senior households each week.
“When the pandemic began, it quickly became evident that food service programs like ours were needed more than ever,” said Food & Nutrition Center director Christine Flego in an interview earlier this year. “Almost overnight, our services went from an indoor market to a pre-bagged food distribution outdoors, pitching tents and tables in our parking lot. Even with kinks in supply chains resulting in limited quantities from time to time, the FNC pushed out over 600,000 pounds of food over the year – almost 50% of that in fresh produce.”
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: The financial impacts of the pandemic on underserved segments of the community will be felt far and wide for years to come. Many families are still in arrears on their rent, and they continue to play catch-up on other expenses, with costs rising on necessities.
Contributions to the Holiday Fund go toward the purchase of produce and shelf-stable nutritious food. Without Holiday Fund donations, CSA’s ability to provide nutritious food for families and individuals in need would be curtailed.
CSA Food & Nutrition Center
Location: 204 Stierlin Road, Mountain View
Founded: 1957
Annual budget: $36.96 million
Staff: 3 staff, 250 volunteers
Information: csacares.org