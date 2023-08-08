The nonprofit Community Services Agency recently elected a new slate of officers to its board of directors.
Bruce Humphrey will serve as president and Kuljeet Kalkat as treasurer, while Dan Rich and Tenny Tsai will continue in their roles as vice president and secretary, respectively.
After 24 years in the U.S. Army and Air Force, Humphrey began his involvement with local nonprofits at the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce in 2017. He started as the lead of Leadership Mountain View and Government Affairs, then moved up to CEO of the chamber. In addition to serving on the CSA board, Humphrey is a member of the Community School of Music and Arts board.
Kalkat is chairperson of the Los Altos Financial Commission and has past experience in entrepreneurial mentorship.
Rich, former Mountain View city manager, will continue bringing his expertise in community development and facilitation, according to CSA representatives, and Tsai will offer her leadership and advocacy for the Asian community in real
“I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team of officers,” said CSA executive director Tom Myers. “Their experience, dedication and shared mission will guide CSA in our pursuit of empowering individuals and serving our community.”
CSA held a back-to-school event July 29, giving up to 200 children in families that lack stable housing $100 Target gift cards to purchase school supplies for the upcoming school year.
The distribution event also included ice cream from Baskin-Robbins on Miramonte Avenue and musical instruments on-site for children to play, led by volunteer David Garcia from Musicians of Color Association. New this year, CSA offered a Menstruation Station, providing hygiene kits to parents and students in need. Attendees also enjoyed donated Hobee’s coffee cake and Red Rock coffee.
“With the high cost of school supplies, we are grateful to be able to provide this assistance during this time of year for families with students,” said Sary Soltero, CSA’s Homeless Services program director. “It was important to us to offer a fun event while getting unhoused families the help they need. This annual event goes a long way to alleviate the financial stress of the start of the school year, especially for unhoused families with multiple children.”
CSA provides resources for senior, low-income and homeless residents of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, acting as the community’s safety net by offering support services that aim to preserve and promote stability, self-reliance and dignity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments