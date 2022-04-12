Sophie Mayfield had been making bracelets with plans to sell them and donate the proceeds to a worthy cause.
“I was originally just going to donate them to the Humane Society,” the 12-year-old told the Town Crier, “then my mom had the idea of raising money to sell the bracelets for Ukraine charities.”
When Sophie’s grandfather, longtime Los Altos resident John Clement, heard about her project, he wasn’t surprised.
“She’s probably, for a 12-year-old girl, one of the most extraordinary ones that I’ve ever met,” Clement said
Sophie began selling the bracelets in a local coffee shop in her hometown of Eagle Point, Ore., and Clement thought the project could extend to Los Altos.
“My grandpa, Pops, asked for some bracelets because he wanted to sell them down there,” Sophie said.
A few weekends ago, when Sophie came to visit Clement in Los Altos, they brought the bracelets by downtown’s Cranberry Scoop, which was Clements’ wife’s suggestion as a place to sell them. Since then, Cranberry Scoop has sold more than $150 worth of bracelets, and owner Ellen Biolsi has passed on requests from customers for smaller, child-sized bracelets. With her sales in Oregon, Sophie’s bracelets have generated more than $800.
“It makes me really happy that I can help out in any way that I can, even though I’m only 12 years old,” Sophie said.
She plans to donate the proceeds to the nonprofit organizations Care, People in Need and World Central Kitchen.