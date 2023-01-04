The Santa Clara County Library District, which includes the Los Altos main and Woodland Branch libraries, received a five-star rating from the Library Journal in 2022 and designation as a Star Library for the 15th straight year.
Among the 5,359 public libraries reviewed, the 2022 Index of Public Library Service also ranks SCCLD second in the U.S. for library systems with budgets of more than $30 million.
SCCLD moved from fifth in 2021 to second in 2022. The St. Louis Library District ranked No. 1 in the nation.
“This is a wonderful way to wrap up the year and recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff,” said county librarian Jennifer Weeks. “Our team brings their ‘A’ game every day, and this declaration is recognition of that. I am extremely proud of the tremendous effort that went into improving upon our already excellent service.”
The factors going into the rankings were library item circulation rates (both physical and eMaterials), library visits and program attendance, public computer users and Wi-Fi sessions, electronic retrievals and website visits, plus service populations.
SCCLD showed the largest improvement from its 2021 score in its offerings from its 24/7 Online Library. The improvement came following heavy promotion of the many resources available within the Online Library, as well as the online eCard registration platform for nonlibrary cardholders during the pandemic. SCCLD increased the number and variety and provided easy accessibility to eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks, databases and other resources offered to patrons. The district also had a higher circulation of physical materials, even compared to other systems with nearly twice the population.
“I am so proud of what the library district has been able to accomplish,” said Mike Wasserman, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and president of the SCCLD Joint Powers Authority Board. “The thoughtful services, resources as diverse as the people of Santa Clara County and, most importantly, the commitment of every person working for the library district to serve their communities – all make the district a five-star organization and now the No. 2 library district in the nation.”
For more information on SCCLD, visit sccld.org.
