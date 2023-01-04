The Santa Clara County Library District, which includes the Los Altos main and Woodland Branch libraries, received a five-star rating from the Library Journal in 2022 and designation as a Star Library for the 15th straight year.

Among the 5,359 public libraries reviewed, the 2022 Index of Public Library Service also ranks SCCLD second in the U.S. for library systems with budgets of more than $30 million.

