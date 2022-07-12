This is first in a two-part series on the effects of coercive control in intimate partner relationships.
Coercive control is a liberty crime. It can involve physical or sexual violence, but it doesn’t have to. It ranges from emotional abuse to strangulation. More often it tends to be a pattern versus an isolated act of violence, made up of smaller acts of controlling, isolating, threatening behaviors that, over time, rob an intimate partner of their freedom, independence, peace, safety – and with enough time, their very identity and joie de vivre.
And if there is no joie of vivre, what’s left?
Coercive control in an intimate partner relationship is also a lethality risk, right up there with gun ownership and ending the relationship. It is one of the most dangerous crimes perpetrated by men against women and children – and one of the hardest to prove. An individual act of coercive control, unless it’s physical, usually will not be enough to warrant police action or legal protection. It’s the pattern that matters, and that takes time to establish. It’s death by a thousand cuts.
So many survivors say, “If he had beaten me, how much easier it would have been to get away, to get protection, to be believed.”
Instead, so often even she doesn’t have language to put on the harm being done to her. And why not? Because it’s insidious, incremental, and coercive control typically leaves no physical evidence behind. Just a trail of broken promises, broken dreams, broken hearts, broken homes.
And sometimes murder.
A controlling husband once said to his wife, “Do you know there are more than 40 ways to kill a woman and make it look like she died from natural causes?”
That was a physician.
There are so many more ways that don’t involve the careful blend of prescription drugs. Visine in the morning coffee. Faulty brakes in the 20-year-old car he makes her drive, instead of his brand-new Tesla. A little shrimp powder in that homecooked meal, knowing it will cause her to go into anaphylactic shock. The steady drip-drip-drip of poisonous words into the children’s ears about how useless/crazy/stupid/gold-digging their mother is, to the point where her children risk becoming carbon copies of her husband, weaponized to wear her down and break her spirit, because abuse is a learned behavior. And cruelty – like charity – begins at home.
If she ends up with a life-threatening illness like heart or lung disease, there are the oxygen cannisters that somehow mysteriously run dry before their time – and somehow the “forgetting” to order a spare tank.
There are the midnight trips to the ER where he insists on driving her, rather than wait for the ambulance, going 5 mph all the while with an eerie smile on his face. This time she may get there alive. But one day she may not, and then what will the story be? The devoted husband doing his very best to rush his wife to the hospital? Poor lady, poor fellow, poor motherless children. Such a tragedy.
But one man’s tragedy is another man’s murder. And the same goes for suicide or that unfortunate “accident” or “death by natural causes” like heart disease or cancer. With coercive control, when every other avenue has been cut off, sometimes death is the only way out.
But there is hope. In part 2, I will address effective interventions for coercive control.
Ruth Darlene, M.A., is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit serving women who are trapped in a relationship with a powerful, sophisticated abuser. In the past 11 years, WomenSV has served more than 1,000 survivors and is now hiring more advocates to keep up with the demand. For more information, email info@womensv.org.
