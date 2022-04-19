This is part one in a two-part series on covert abuse.
When you first met your partner, were you struck by how charming, funny, successful or smart he was? How ambitious, hardworking or upwardly mobile?
Did he have all the “trappings” of success? And are you feeling caught in that trap now?
Are you slowly realizing that the man you fell in love with is not the man you thought he was?
Does he have a Jekyll-and-Hyde personality: pleasant one minute, then cold, unforgiving, cruel or frightening the next?
Is there peace in your home? Is there love? And by love, I mean kindness, tenderness, respect, equality, shared power, shared dreams where each feels lifted up by the other?
Or are you walking on eggshells, living in fear?
Do the secrets you share with him come back to bite you? Do your moments of vulnerability get used against you? Does he store up grudges? Does he find it difficult to share or give freely of his money, his time or attention? Does he make it difficult for you to share yours with anyone other than him? Does he have to be the focus of your attention 24/7, even if you have children? Does he sometimes hurt them to hurt you? Does he lie? Or does he break or “forget” his promises?
Does he seem to lack empathy, remorse, self-reflection?
Does he micromanage, control, criticize you at home – the way you cook, clean or care for the children?
Is your worldview shrinking so that it seems to include only thoughts of how to keep the peace, avoid an argument or protect the children?
Have you learned it’s not safe to question his opinions or decisions? Not safe to ask him to do something for you or for the children? Not safe to talk about money? Or show him you are frightened or worried or sad? Not safe for anyone to be the center of attention, except him? Not safe for you or the children to be silly, spontaneous, creative or happy?
Not safe to ever let your guard down, no matter how innocuous the setting/event/conversation may appear?
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you could be living with a covert abuser. And once you arrive at that realization, there’s no going back from it. You can’t “unsee” the truth anymore.
After the initial shock and horror wear off, you may find yourself facing one of the most challenging, frightening, chaotic times of your entire life. Please know that you are not alone in this. There are so many women like you who have suffered as you have, have walked this path already – and who have made it out the other side, sisters who have found peace, safety, freedom and after years, sometimes decades of abuse, have gone on to build new lives for themselves and for their children.
You can, too. You can get there. Next week we’ll talk about how.
Ruthven Darlene, M.A, is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit that has served more than 1,000 survivors of coercive control and covert abuse. For more information, call (833) 966-3678 or visit womensv.org.