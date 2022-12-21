This is the fifth in a six-part series on coercive control and the holidays.
Coercive control is an invisible crime, and much of it takes place in the mind – robbing you of your sense of peace, safety, freedom, independence – of who you were before getting into this relationship.
The damage is done invisibly. The road to freedom and recovery will be equally invisible – at least in the beginning. So, that first step towards freedom begins in the mind. To develop this new mindset, you can keep a copy of your Personal Bill of Rights in a secret place. With a covert abuser, it won’t be safe to remind him, but you can remind yourself silently, secretly, every day what you deserve:
(1) I have the right to ask for what I want.
(2) I have the right to say “no” to requests or demands I can’t meet.
(3) I have the right to change my mind.
(4) I have the right to make mistakes and not have to be perfect.
(5) I have the right to follow my own values and standards.
(6) I have the right to express all of my feelings, both positive and negative, in a manner that will not harm others.
(7) I have the right to say “no” to anything when I’m not ready, it is unsafe or it violates my values.
(8) I have the right to determine my own priorities.
(9) I have the right not to be responsible for others’ behavior, actions, feelings or problems.
(10) I have the right to expect honesty from others.
(11) I have the right to feel angry and to express this in a responsible manner.
(12) I have the right to be uniquely myself.
(13) I have the right to feel scared and say, “I’m afraid.”
(14) I have the right to say, “I don’t know.”
(15) I have the right to make decisions based on my feelings, beliefs and values.
(16) I have the right to define my own reality, and not to have it defined by others.
(17) I have the right to my own needs for personal space and time.
(18) I have the right to be healthy.
(19) I have the right to be in a nonabusive environment.
(20) I have the right to have and make friends and be comfortable around people.
(21) I have the right to change and grow.
(22) I have the right to have my needs and wants respected by others.
(23) I have the right to be treated as an equal, with dignity and respect.
(24) I have the right to a fulfilling sex life.
(25) I have the right to be happy.
(26) I have the right to be free.
(27) I have the right to live in peace and safety in my own home.
(28) I have the right to be treated with respect by my partner and by my children.
(29) I have the right to freely express my opinions, dreams and desires without being judged, mocked or punished.
(30) I have the right to pursue my own career.
Be careful that in reviewing and internalizing these rights you don’t reveal to your partner what you are thinking. It’s normal to feel a sense of righteous indignation for all your freedoms and rights that have been violated. But have you ever confronted him in the past about any behavior that hurt you – and if so, how did he respond? If he is like most covert abusers, he turned your complaint back on you, denied it, did more of what hurt or frightened you or punished you in some other way for bringing it up.
So, for now, it may be safer to imagine yourself a duck on the water, gliding along the surface of a placid lake, while beneath the surface your little feet are paddling with gusto, taking you where you want to go, where you deserve to be. What he doesn’t know won’t hurt you.
Part 6 will conclude the series with a call to freedom and what it looks like to answer that call.
Ruth Darlene, M.A., is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit and Town Crier Holiday Fund recipient that serves women trapped in a relationship with a powerful, sophisticated abuser. In the past 11 years, WomenSV has served more than 1,200 survivors of covert abuse. To donate and for more information, visit womensv.org.
