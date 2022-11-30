This is the second in a six-part series on coercive control and the holidays.
There is a category of adults who walk among us like regular human beings, who excel at impression management, all the better to hide a dark side that usually only their spouse or children ever see. This kind of person lacks moral compass, honesty, integrity, remorse, self-reflection, empathy, accountability. Their core values are money, power, sex, success, preserving their public image (God help anyone who interferes with it), winning at all costs – and then revenge when things/people don’t go their way.
They seem to enjoy sowing seeds of division, causing suffering to others. They seem to feed on fear, chaos, drama, the way normal people are nourished by peace, love, intimacy. They equate love with ownership and possession. They exploit vulnerabilities – reveal a weakness and it will be attacked. They lie easily, often, even when they don’t need to. They repeat the same lies over and over, until they begin to sound like the truth. Said one survivor, “He lies better than I tell the truth.” They view people, even those close to them, as resources to use and use up – and then dispose
of, if they are no longer of value or begin to
cause trouble – and that’s what makes them so dangerous.
They rule over their home as if it were an empire and he, the imperial emperor. If his partner or children should try to object or rebel or express any kind of independence or initiative, it will be seen as an act of sedition, rebellion, a challenge to his authority, and be punished accordingly. He may threaten to divorce her, take everything, including the children, the house, her life’s savings. He may threaten to hunt her down if she should ever try to leave. Or he may say nothing at all, just take out his gun and start cleaning it.
For any suffering they inflict, any harm they do to others, they tend not to take responsibility. Rather, they are very good at deflecting, spinning the blame around and turning it back on the person they have hurt – often playing the victim and accusing their partner of the very abuse they have committed. It’s such a common tactic, it even has a name – DARVO: Deny – Attack – Reverse Victim and Offender. One tech-savvy abuser, after beating his wife, hacked into her email and sent a message to himself from her email address pretending to be her and apologizing for attacking him.
So hard to imagine there are people like this in the world! Hard for any good person to wrap their mind around someone who seems to derive satisfaction out of causing pain/fear/suffering to the very ones they should be caring for and protecting the most.
But yes, Virginia, there are those people, the takers. And if you are a giver, Beware! The holiday season is an important time to talk about giving, because at times like these, you will be called upon to give and give until it feels like there is nothing left.
And if – as a result of that exhaustion you feel from trying to keep up appearances as a normal family – if you then end up coming across as less than social, less than warm/happy/friendly/put together, your covert abuser will exploit that very normal reaction to living with abuse and use it to his advantage, showing everyone what a wonderful husband and father he is, and how much of a martyr he is for putting up with his moody, irritable, sullen wife, who, rumor has it, may also have some form of mental illness.
Part 3 will discuss strategies of the covert abuser and how to counter them.
Ruth Darlene, M.A., is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit and Town Crier Holiday Fund recipient that serves women who are trapped in a relationship with a powerful, sophisticated abuser. In the past 11 years, WomenSV has served more than 1,200 survivors of covert abuse. To donate and for more information, visit womensv.org.
