This is the sixth and final part in a series on coercive control and the holidays.
If you don’t feel safe in your current relationship to express or exercise any of the personal rights listed in Part 5 of this series (published Dec. 21), this is another indication you are living with a covert abuser.
You can view these affirmations instead as secret truths for you to hold onto and claim in any relationship that lies ahead. For now, you can take that first step toward liberty, realizing that in your heart, you are already free. You have released yourself from blame and shame, realizing that if you are a victim of the liberty crime of coercive control, there is no “What is your role in the dysfunction?” That’s victim-blaming, and it’s like telling a sexual assault victim, “What were you wearing that night?”
There may be other rights you want to add to your Personal Bill of Rights. But here’s what you don’t deserve: to be treated like a servant, to be mocked, criticized, controlled, threatened, stalked, deprived of basic necessities, isolated from your friends and family. That’s called “coercive control” and it’s a liberty crime, because it violates your fundamental human right to be free and safe in your own home.
Have you identified your partner as a covert abuser? Have you forgotten what freedom feels like? Peace? Joy? Safety? Happiness? Spontaneity?
If so, perhaps today could be the day you listen to the voice that’s been calling out to you – it may seem far away today, a mere whisper, but one step at a time, you can move closer and closer, until you hear it more clearly, until one day you hear it ringing in your ear: the call to freedom, the call to adventure. You already know there can be no adventure without risk, but if you are willing to take that risk, there are resources, providers, books, good men and women ready to support you on your way.
How does the journey begin? The very first step is invisible. It happens in your mind, where you imagine what life could be like in a home where you’re not walking on eggshells, where instead there is a sense of peace and freedom, safety and love. It’s what you deserve, what your children deserve.
It doesn’t mean leaving right away. It has to be on your own timeline – maybe a month from now, maybe a year from now, maybe when the kids go off to college. But that hope, that dream will keep your spirit alive and intact – that vision of freedom, a new land that awaits you, your own version of the land our ancestors fought so hard for, in their own rebellion against tyranny. Tyranny is tyranny whether it happens in a country or in a home.
You can start by quietly, discreetly beginning to copy documents, storing them in a safe place, gathering your allies, your resources. It may mean confiding in a trusted friend, a safe provider like your primary-care physician – or a quiet consult paid for in cash with an attorney – leaving your phone in the trunk, parking several blocks away, just in case a tech-savvy partner is monitoring you. You can reach out to a domestic violence agency such as WomenSV to talk about the way forward, your goals, your destination, and potential strategies to help you get there. Do you have some savings? A source of income? A safe place to stay? Legal representation if warranted? These are the first key steps on the road to freedom.
There’s one more step you can take as you transition from internal resolve to external action, something you can do to mark your own secret promise to yourself to keep the hope alive of one day making it out the other side and into a home that is full of peace and love and safety because you made it so. It involves a candle. There is such strength, comfort, peace and hope within a ritual, even if it’s your own private one. May that ritual, the lighting of your own private candle, help guard your heart, dispel the darkness and mark that first visible step toward the light.
Happy New Year, everyone.
Ruth Darlene, M.A., is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit and Town Crier Holiday Fund recipient that serves women trapped in a relationship with a powerful, sophisticated abuser. In the past 11 years, WomenSV has served more than 1,200 survivors of covert abuse. To donate and for more information, visit womensv.org.
