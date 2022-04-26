This is part two in a two-part series on covert abuse.
The first step to getting free from a covert abuser is realizing you’ve become a prisoner, robbed of your freedom, happiness, peace, independence, a victim of the liberty crime of coercive control that over time can rob you of your very identity.
Now it’s time to take all those things back – slowly, thoughtfully, discreetly, strategically, step-by-step.
Some of the keys that can help set you free:
• Patience. Escaping from a covert abuser is a process, not an event.
• Self-care. This will enable you to shore up your inner reserves to draw on for the battle that lies ahead.
• Vigilance. Cover your tracks, be wary, hold your cards close to your chest, operate outside your comfort zone knowing that anything you say, anything he finds out about your plans, can and will be used against you.
• Timing. Timing is everything. Knowing when to act, pause, observe and bide your time. When to speak out (to trusted friends and providers), when to stay silent (around your partner). With your partner, the less he knows, the safer you will be.
• Research. Quietly, secretly begin to learn about coercive control and Family Code 6320, a new law that makes coercive control grounds for a restraining order in family court. Learn about covert abuse and the tactics abusers use, not just at home, but in the legal arena (for example, “Splitting” by Bill Eddy). Find therapists for yourself and your children, therapists who understand covert abusers – they can help you all keep your sanity.
Learn about attorneys, the court process, what you’re entitled to and ways to protect yourself physically (for example, creating a safety plan with a domestic violence advocate), emotionally (with meditation/prayer/a mindfulness practice) and financially (with a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst).
On the surface, some days it may look like nothing is happening. But even the most sophisticated plan will fail if it’s attempted before you’re ready, before you gather enough allies, resources, information, support and inner strength to know what the risks are. Sometimes it’s safer to stay.
Ruthven Darlene, M.A, is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit that has served more than 1,000 survivors of coercive control and covert abuse. For more information, call (833) 966-3678 or visit womensv.org.