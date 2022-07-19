This is the second in a two-part series on the effects of coercive control in intimate-partner relationships.
What we are coming to understand now is that acts of emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting, manipulation and coercion fall into the same category as other acts of physical violence. Emotional abuse is physical abuse, because the stress and trauma of coercive control take a tremendous toll, not just on one’s emotional health, but on one’s physical health.
When patients are diagnosed with cancer or heart disease, they are usually asked, “Have you been under any unusual stress these past few years?” Stress and trauma can change the wiring in their brain, impact their immune system and wreak havoc throughout their body. Today it could be a migraine or a panic attack. Tomorrow it could be arthritis, heart attack, stroke.
There is a Japanese word for damage done to the heart by stress when it becomes misshapen, enlarged, pinched at the neck, like the octopus trap used by Japanese fishermen. It’s called “takotsubo cardiomyopathy.” Stress and trauma can literally break your heart. It can happen to men. It happens more often to women. It can happen to children.
What a blessing then to have the California Family Code Section 6320 heralding the dawn of a new age where coercive control has finally begun to be recognized as a form of battering, disturbing the peace and violating a citizen’s fundamental human right to be free and safe in his or her own home. FC 6320 is not the ultimate solution, but it’s a giant step in the right direction, giving rise to fresh hope, sending a new message to men, women and children that we all have a fundamental human right to live in peace and safety in our own home. FC 6320 acknowledges that coercive control is a violation of that right – and grounds for a restraining order that if violated can become a criminal case.
Abusers who engage in coercive control often have problems that therapy and psycho-social education aren’t designed to address. This kind of antisocial behavior is not a communication issue, it’s more often a personality issue, a character issue. It’s their lack of self-reflection, remorse, empathy, moral compass or honesty that precludes benefiting from classes or counseling, unless you count learning the “tricks of the trade” or how to abuse without getting arrested.
Addressing cognitive errors, teaching anger management, educating offenders about the impact of controlling behaviors on an intimate partner can be very helpful if they are open to change and willing to put their family ahead of their own self-interests, sense of entitlement or need to control. But what happens when they’re not? When the values they hold most dear are: money, sex, winning, public image, domination, subjugation, manipulation, punishment, revenge, power – and control over their intimate partner and children, as though they were property/objects/possessions/resources to be used and used up and then disposed of, if they become troublesome or outlive their usefulness.
This kind of behavior is a crime. The first step in addressing it should be protection. Safety first, always! With a personality, a character like this, the safest solution for most women, most children, in most cases, is escape and, as with any other crime, holding the offender accountable.
Only then, once survivors are safe, can their healing begin – through trauma-informed therapy, self-care, remembering the things that once brought them joy, finding new pleasures, new friends, new freedom, rediscovering their joie de vivre.
That’s when the pieces can be put back together. And after everything they have survived and overcome and healed from, herein lies the hope: Survivors often come out the other side with so much more wisdom, depth and empathy for the suffering of others, having lived through it themselves. Such survivors have not only healed themselves, but are quite likely to go on to heal others. There is another Japanese word, “kintsugi,” to counter “takotsubo.” It’s an art form that takes broken pottery and mends it with gold – stronger in the broken places, and now even more beautiful.
Ruth Darlene, M.A., is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit serving women who are trapped in a relationship with a powerful, sophisticated abuser. In the past 11 years, WomenSV has served more than 1,000 survivors and is now hiring more advocates to keep up with the demand. For more information, email info@womensv.org.
