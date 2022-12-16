This is the fourth in a six-part series on coercive control and the holidays.
This is where secret journaling can help – if you can store it in a safe place. Can you, even in bullet-point form, start recording these episodes to look for patterns? Now is the time to apply what you’ve learned from watching all those “CSI” episodes.
What is his style, what is his M.O., what red herrings does he toss your way, what is his alibi when confronted? It’s a new way to think, diametrically opposed to the open sharing of information and feelings you’d find in a typical healthy, loving, safe interpersonal relationship based on equality, respect and compromise.
If you have discovered you are living with a covert abuser, then one of the most dangerous things you can do is confront him, call him out on his abusive behavior. One of our survivors called her partner, based on the way he ran the household, “the ultimate arbiter of all reality.” If you threaten that power, that authority, that idea of himself, you risk having his wrath rain down on you. This kind of covert abuser does not do well with the truth. If it’s a choice between winning and truth, winning will win every time.
If you believe in a higher power like God, you can draw on your faith to help shore up and replenish your inner reserves. You can lean on Him, call on Him to give you clarity of mind, courage, stamina, perseverance and protection as you prepare to walk through this dark valley. That way you won’t have to make this journey alone, and you will have an infinite well of strength and courage to draw on in the days ahead.
If you don’t believe in a higher power, you can still shore up your inner reserves. You may consider taking up some form of meditation to help lower your stress response and make it easier to take a beat before responding.
If you have never tried therapy, this may be the time to explore it with a therapist who understands coercive control – not because there is anything wrong with you, but because of what has happened to you and as a way of keeping your sanity going forward.
Nutrition, sleep, exercise, self-care are more important now than ever before – despite your partner’s attempts to make you feel guilty for any time spent not serving his needs.
Part 5 will lay out the first step toward freedom and where it takes place.
Ruth Darlene, M.A., is founder and executive director of WomenSV, a local nonprofit and Town Crier Holiday Fund recipient that serves women trapped in a relationship with a powerful, sophisticated abuser. In the past 11 years, WomenSV has served more than 1,200 survivors of covert abuse. To donate and for more information, visit womensv.org.
