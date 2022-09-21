Dan’l Lewin, president and CEO of the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, discussed “The Future of Museums: Becoming Relevant in a Digital World” at the Rotary Club of Los Altos meeting Sept. 8.
Lewin’s topic extended beyond the history of computer hardware, software and coding by exploring the role of the museum in today’s society.
While the aerospace industry was first developed in Southern California and Seattle, the defense industry funded the semiconductor industry in Northern California, helping create Silicon Valley. Lewin cited Douglas Engelbart as an important computer science pioneer, whose early computer demonstration at SRI in Menlo Park was aimed at bringing people together to resolve problems created in and by society.
Lewin’s message is applicable to museums of many types, for they are generally appreciated as valuable cultural institutions. In response to his opening question, “Has culture lost its purpose?” Lewin struck an encouraging note by answering “no.” He noted that though the data shows the younger generation may consider a taco truck as “cultural engagement” and some studies show “having fun” as the strongest motivation for transmitting culture, he countered that museums are trusted institutions important in developing culture while they create good in society.
The Computer History Museum plays an essential role in developing educators and students both young and mature. Its website highlights the museum’s Design_Code_Build workshops, Learning Lab, hands-on activities and Imaginarium with art and music exhibits, as well as on-stage discussions with computer scientists and others.
Like the Smithsonian Institution, the Computer History Museum uses technology to educate the public. Currently the programming and exhibits focus on “The Art of Code” and have a newly installed flexible lighting system and modern AI-based technology augmenting art and creating writing efforts. The museum also is developing an open architecture for its collections management and digital assets to “unlock” the collection, with the goal of sharing the technical blueprint with other similar and like-minded cultural institutions to create cross-institution sharing and impact.
Loyalty develops when visitors recognize that their funding goes for a good cause, can reap the benefits of membership and are able to bring guests. Rental of the expansive venue also supports the museum’s $15 million operating budget.
Lewin said the new digital world allows organizations to reach a massive, global audience and added that “in the digital present, the Computer History Museum aims to be the intellectual place that binds people together to help shape a better future.”
Marlene Cowan is a member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos. For more information, visit losaltosrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments