Community Services Agency held its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser April 30 at Rengstorff Park in Mountain View, drawing crowds and generating donations for the nonprofit organization that serves as the community’s safety net.
Tickets to the “Sundaes on a Sunday” event, which featured “bottomless” ice cream provided by Baskin-Robbins, sold out ahead of time. Attendees participated in family-friendly activities and ate their ice cream in handmade ceramic bowls donated by the Orchard Valley Ceramic Arts Guild.
CSA executive director Tom Myers and Homeless Services and Homeless Prevention program director Sary Soltero spoke about the lasting financial impact the pandemic has had on individuals and families.
“Ever since the eviction moratoriums expired, we have seen a flood of clients faced with three-day eviction notices,” Soltero said. “The Empty Bowls fundraiser will go a long way to ensuring our team can continue to meet the growing need in the community.”
Empty Bowls, traditionally a soup supper, became “Sundaes on a Sunday” to accommodate an outdoor take on the worldwide movement of pairing potters with organizations that serve the homeless. The event is CSA’s only fundraiser benefiting Homeless Services.
Event sponsors included Recology, Los Altos United Methodist Church, Stanford Health Care, Shana Nelson Insurance Agent for State Farm, the Deshpande family, Nicole Shreiber, Tom and Karen Smith, Congregation Beth Am, Bahá’ís of Mountain View, Christ Church Los Altos and Ventana School, and Yvonne Murray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments