05_10_23_COMM_emptybowls.jpg

Participants mingle at Community Services Agency’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser April 30 at Rengstorff Park. The event featured “bottomless” ice cream, served up in handmade pottery.

 Courtesy of Sarah Townsend-Handley

Community Services Agency held its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser April 30 at Rengstorff Park in Mountain View, drawing crowds and generating donations for the nonprofit organization that serves as the community’s safety net.

Tickets to the “Sundaes on a Sunday” event, which featured “bottomless” ice cream provided by Baskin-Robbins, sold out ahead of time. Attendees participated in family-friendly activities and ate their ice cream in handmade ceramic bowls donated by the Orchard Valley Ceramic Arts Guild.

