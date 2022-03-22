Community Services Agency has reopened its Mountain View office on Stierlin Road to clients two years after lockdowns forced much of its work to move outdoors and over the phone.
The soft reopening March 15 allows clients access to the building for appointments with their case managers. The building remains closed to those without appointments. Masks will continue to be required on CSA property for staff and visitors.
“Opening the building is a huge step forward for the agency,” said Brandi Jothimani, director of client programs. “Our clients have demonstrated their resilience time and again, learning how to email us documents and conducting other tasks remotely. But there is no replacement for working together face-to-face to stabilize a person in a difficult situation.”
In-person home visits with clients enrolled in CSA’s Senior Case Management Program also resumed fully.
“Case managers are thrilled to be able to visit clients in their homes, and the clients benefit tremendously from those in-person relationships,” said Alicia Herrick, director of CSA’s Senior Services Program.
CSA’s Senior Nutrition Program, operating out of the Mountain View Senior Center, continues to serve prepared meals for takeaway. Clients may stay and eat their meals outdoors. Drive-up meals are offered to those with mobility problems.
The agency’s Food and Nutrition Center shifted to pre-bagged groceries distributed outdoors in the parking lot throughout the pandemic for safety purposes. However, the pre-bagged system did not allow for a cornerstone of the food pantry – client choice. CSA resumed its indoor “shopping” model, wherein clients select the food items they want, Monday.
“The shopping model preserves client independence and dignity and reduces food waste, all of which reflects the key values of this agency,” said Tom Myers, CSA executive director.
Now that its office has reopened, CSA is starting a list of local residents interested in taking a tour and learning more about services offered. To be notified of upcoming tours, email Kate Lincoln at klincoln@csacares.org.
For more information on CSA, visit csacares.org.