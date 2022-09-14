Community Services Agency’s Hometown Heroes fundraiser returns in person for the first time since 2019, with a luncheon scheduled 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.

Honorees at this year’s event include LinkedIn Corp., St. Athanasius Church and Bruce Barsi.

