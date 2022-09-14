Community Services Agency’s Hometown Heroes fundraiser returns in person for the first time since 2019, with a luncheon scheduled 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Honorees at this year’s event include LinkedIn Corp., St. Athanasius Church and Bruce Barsi.
LinkedIn is a longtime supporter of CSA, funding the distribution of nutritious groceries in its food pantry, outreach, emergency financial assistance and more.
St. Athanasius Church, one of the faith communities involved in the founding of CSA, has served as a link to connect CSA to many residents in need and also has distributed food throughout the pandemic.
Barsi, through his volunteer work individually and with groups including the Mountain View Public Safety Foundation, the Community Health Awareness Council, the Rotary Club and more, has partnered with CSA to deliver support such as Cops & Gobblers gift baskets and gift cards to neighbors in need.
“I am really looking forward to celebrating these heroes with our community of supporters in a beautiful setting later this month,” said CSA executive director Tom Myers, a Los Altos resident. “Especially now, it’s so important to pause and show gratitude to the people and organizations who have helped us weather the pandemic. Please join me in raising a glass of champagne or sparkling cider to our honorees in person and enjoying a delicious lunch catered by LinkedIn.”
Hometown Heroes is CSA’s only major annual fundraiser supporting all programs. The nonprofit CSA provides services to elderly, low-income and homeless residents of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.
