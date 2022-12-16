Chac

Staff at the Community Health Awareness Council confer. CHAC provides quality mental health services to all in the community, regardless of ability to pay.

• Mission: The Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) aims to improve lives and strengthen communities through access to comprehensive and culturally responsible mental health services in Santa Clara County.

CHAC provides quality mental health services to anyone in the community regardless of ability to pay. For nearly 50 years, CHAC has been driven by an unswerving belief in mental wellness as the foundation for a healthy, fulfilled life. The nonprofit believes that early intervention, prevention and providing a continuum of care builds a healthy, resilient and supportive community.

