• Mission: The Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC) aims to improve lives and strengthen communities through access to comprehensive and culturally responsible mental health services in Santa Clara County.
CHAC provides quality mental health services to anyone in the community regardless of ability to pay. For nearly 50 years, CHAC has been driven by an unswerving belief in mental wellness as the foundation for a healthy, fulfilled life. The nonprofit believes that early intervention, prevention and providing a continuum of care builds a healthy, resilient and supportive community.
• 2022 update: CHAC organizers have declared a mental health crisis, especially among families and young people. The many losses due to the pandemic brought on long-term challenges to mental health. Many youth lost critical social skills development when playdates and sleepovers didn’t happen, and teenagers, who grow and develop as they bond with peers, spent agonizing time alone. Everyone lost a sense of community and being connected with one another.
Throughout these difficult times, CHAC has been on the frontlines of mental health, providing critical, life-changing and, too often, life-saving services to students, families and adults struggling with life’s challenges as the community emerges from the pandemic. CHAC helps people process their loss so it doesn’t come out as anger, frustration or deeper pain, equipping them to find the joy in relationships with their children and family.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Thanks to generous community support over the past 49 years, CHAC has helped hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life learn effective communication and coping strategies to lead healthier lives. Last year alone, CHAC touched the lives of nearly 15,000 people of all ages. Over the years, CHAC also has trained hundreds of mental health practitioners through its clinical training program.
Funds from the Town Crier Holiday Fund will be leveraged with other support to provide myriad community benefit services, including counseling support to individuals through CHAC’s In-House Counseling Program and Multi-Cultural Programs (the latter offered in more than 11 languages), Family Resource Centers, Assessment Clinic and special programs for LGBTQQi youth.
Community Health Awareness Council
Location: 590 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View
Annual budget: $5.639 million
Staff: 33 full-time employees
