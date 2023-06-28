Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation recently selected 21 local organizations to receive a total of $100,000 in Community Grants funding.
LAMVCF staff and volunteers determined that local youth needed urgent support to address their mental health, including:
• More accessible services for youth and their families.
• Decreased stigma around the need for mental health support.
• Early intervention for struggling tweens and teens.
• Education around the growing use of narcotics as self-medication for youth.
• Skills building for a successful transition to young adulthood.
LAMVCF’s grantmaking committee, comprised of residents of Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View, evaluates and recommends grants for approval by the organization’s board of directors. During May, Mental Health Awareness Month, the committee finalized grants specifically geared to organizations serving vulnerable youth.
In addition to funding projects for longtime grantees such as the Community Health Awareness Council, which will use its grant to provide affordable mental health services, LAMVCF awarded funding to several new grantees, including Youth Community Services and Justice Vanguard.
LAMVCF will continue to focus on supporting the mental health needs of young people through facilitating Community Conversations, advocating with government bodies and identifying additional resources to direct toward the effort.
The Community Grants program operates in partnership with the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation.
The next grant cycle will open in the fall and will provide general operating support to organizations with impact in Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. To add an organization to the notification list, email grants@lamvcf.org.
For more information on the Community Foundation, email program officer Nadja Jackson at nadja@LAMVCF.org.
