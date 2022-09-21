State Street Market hosts art exhibition

State Street Market in downtown Los Altos is hosting an exhibition of paintings by the Burlingame Plein Air Painters through Oct. 16. Titled “Wild Light,” the display features 34 paintings by 24 artists. The art is inspired by the natural beauty of the Peninsula and is available for purchase.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.