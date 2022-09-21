State Street Market hosts art exhibition
State Street Market in downtown Los Altos is hosting an exhibition of paintings by the Burlingame Plein Air Painters through Oct. 16. Titled “Wild Light,” the display features 34 paintings by 24 artists. The art is inspired by the natural beauty of the Peninsula and is available for purchase.
Developed by Los Altos Community Investments, State Street Market is a community-focused food hall that hosts regular events and offers a variety of food concepts.
State Street Market is located at 170 State St., Los Altos. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The market is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Commission puts out call for K-6 artists
The Los Altos Public Arts Commission has issued a call for art with the theme “Every Child Is an Artist,” with submissions set for display in the Los Altos Community Center Gallery from November through next March.
Entries are open to children in grades K-6 in the Los Altos School District or who live in Los Altos. All work must be original.
The commission reserves the right to choose works for display. Artwork must meet the city’s guidelines for public art (detailed on the website). Drop-off dates for the art are Nov. 1-4. The city of Los Altos is not responsible for any damage or theft of the artwork.
All parents/guardians of the entrants must agree to allow the city of Los Altos to photograph the artwork for media use.
The deadline to enter is Oct. 15.
Arts Los Altos holds fundraiser
Arts Los Altos has scheduled its Fall Equinox Fundraiser 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
The event will include wine tasting from local vintners, food from Urfa Bistro, a silent auction and a live painting demonstration with Jose Di Gregorio, who recently painted a mural in downtown Los Altos. There also will be an opportunity to meet the other artists who have created the various public art installations for Arts Los Altos over the past three years.
Arts Los Altos is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization whose mission is to ensure that the arts are an integral part of life in the Los Altos community. It works directly with artists, the downtown business community and property owners. Arts Los Altos is dependent on private donations and grants to install curated art on privately owned property. In less than three years, the organization has had seven mural and sculpture installations, with two more coming soon.
For tickets, the address of the event and more information, visit artslosaltos.org.
Garden Club sponsors talk, plant sale
The Garden Club of Los Altos will feature a program on “Creating a Native Plant Rain Garden” at its next meeting, scheduled 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
Radhika Thekkath, president of the local California Native Plant Society chapter, will explain how to grow native plants, why it is important and how to capture rainwater to help natives survive through the summer.
The club’s semiannual open-to-the-public Plant and Bake Sale will precede the meeting, running from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Water-wise plants, perennials, succulents and other items will be available for purchase.
