Fundraiser for Ukraine set for April 30
The Areté Dance Center is scheduled to host the Rise Up Ukraine Benefit Festival, a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, 4-6:30 p.m. April 30 at the center, 979 Fremont Ave., Los Altos.
The event will feature Ukrainian baked goods, light appetizers, local wines, a silent auction, original art, information about the Ukrainian national dance (hopak) and dancing to live music performed by The Song Gardeners.
Tickets are $50 per person, and donations are accepted. Funds raised will support the Palo Alto-based nonprofit Nova Ukraine’s humanitarian work in Ukraine.
For tickets and more information, visit aretedancecenter.com/ukrainian-fundraiser.
Donate toys for autistic children
The Intervention Center for Autism Needs (ICAN) is collecting toy donations 2 p.m. Saturday at Cuesta Park in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.
Center representatives will be on hand to accept toys or financial contributions to purchase toys for children with special needs.
ICAN is an applied behavior analysis provider in the Bay Area that serves many children with special needs.
“Most of our staff are now taking toys and materials to the clients’ homes, where the clients may not have enough reinforcers or materials to work with,” said ICAN founder Saba Torabian, a Los Altos Hills resident. “We cannot do this alone, therefore we are asking for your support.”
Cuesta Park is located at 615 Cuesta Drive, Mountain View. ICAN will bring colorful balloons to alert donors to its location.
“If you cannot attend or bring the toys, you can still make a difference in the lives of children with autism by donating,” Torabian said.
Donations are tax deductible through the CARE Foundation (tax ID 47-1202608).
To donate, visit careautismfoundation.com/donate.
Hoppin’ Hounds returns to the Hills
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Los Altos Hills’ annual Hoppin’ Hounds Easter Biscuit Hunt returns 9-10:30 a.m. April 16 at Westwind Community Barn in Byrne Preserve, 27210 Altamont Road.
The event – a fundraiser for Palo Alto Animal Services’ Pets In Need shelter – features an on-leash biscuit hunt for dogs in the preserve. PAAS provides animal rescue services to both Los Altos Hills and Los Altos, and runs a contracted no-kill shelter for found animals.
Suggested donation is $10.
Those who can’t attend the event can make a donation of $10 or more and town staff will arrange a socially distanced kit pickup April 15. The kit includes a bag of treats, a Hoppin’ Hounds Donor Dog Bandanna and a chance to win four large gift baskets.
Advance registration is required.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoshills.ca.gov/register.
Pink Ribbon event supports cancer patients
Pink Ribbon Girls – a nonprofit organization that supports women battling breast or gynecological cancer – is sponsoring the Get Moving Challenge, a fundraiser designed to encourage participants to focus on their own health while supporting others.
Los Altos Hills resident Julie Arnheim is Pink Ribbon Girls Bay Area’s director of strategy and development.
The Get Moving Challenge brings together cancer survivors, friends, family and communities throughout the country to promote healthy lifestyles and raise funds. The campaign runs through April 15. Participants can sign up as individuals or form a team. This year’s goal is to log 8,878 miles and raise $50,000.
Registration is $45; survivors are eligible for a discounted rate.
All proceeds will support Pink Ribbon Girls’ services.
For general registration, visit bit.ly/PRGGetMoving. For discounted survivor registration, visit bit.ly/GetMovingSurvivor.
For more information, visit pinkribbongirls.org.