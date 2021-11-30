First Friday features Santa, pedicab rides
Santa and Mrs. Claus are set to light the holiday tree 6:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Community Plaza in Los Altos, located at the corner of Main and State streets.
The Los Altos Village Association sponsors the annual tree-lighting ceremony, which will include refreshments and holiday music.
The tree-lighting event is among the highlights of First Friday festivities downtown. From 6 to 9 p.m., 15 pedicabs decked in lights and playing holiday music will transport attendees around downtown.
Pedicab tickets may be purchased at the First Friday table at Veterans Community Plaza for $20. The ticket price includes a First Friday shopping bag, while supplies last.
Pedicab pickup points will be located at Veterans Community Plaza, Nature Gallery at 296 State St. and Rustic House Oyster Bar & Grill at 295 Main St.
Eighteen local bands will perform at various storefronts during the evening.
First Fridays, a program of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, aim to attract visitors downtown by offering theme nights, extended hours at stores, special promotions and discounts, and live entertainment.
For the full band lineup and more information, visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
AAUW branch hosts Holiday Social Dec. 8
The local branch of the American Association of University Women has scheduled its annual Holiday Social 4 p.m. Dec. 8 on Zoom.
Jenn Engstrom, director of the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG), will speak on “Beyond Plastic,” focusing on the problem of single-use plastics and explaining how to approach buying holiday gifts with environmental impact in mind.
Engstrom directs advocacy efforts at CALPIRG and is a leading voice in Sacramento and across the state on protecting public health and consumers’ rights and defending democracy. She has served on the CALPIRG board the past two years. As deputy national director for the Student PIRGs, she helped run the national effort to mobilize hundreds of thousands of students to vote.
The AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy The program continues its efforts to promote environmental justice by raising awareness of the ways pollution and climate change particularly impact the lives and health of women and girls.
Admission is free and open to all.
Members of the local AAUW and others who request the Zoom link will receive an e-blast in advance of the event with tips for environmentally friendly gift-giving. After the talk, participants will be invited to share some of their results.
To request the Zoom link, email Claire Noonan at c.noonan@yahoo.com.
For more information on the local AAUW, visit lamv-ca.aauw.net.
Rancho offers ‘Selfies with Santa’
The Rancho Merchants Association and the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to host “Selfies with Santa” 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Rancho Shopping Center, located at Springer Road and Foothill Expressway.
In addition to photo opportunities with Santa, the event will include refreshments, carolers and a live performance by Jazz ConneXion.
Santa is scheduled to light the Rancho tree at 5 p.m.
Volunteer awards luncheon set for Friday
The annual Los Altos-Los Altos Hills Joint Community Volunteer Service Awards luncheon is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Palo Alto.
Founded in 1983, the event recognizes residents from both communities who have devoted their time to volunteering for local causes. Honorees are selected by a 12-member committee appointed by the two city councils.
This year’s honorees are Ellen Barker, Sally Chaves, John Conover, Stephanie Dauer, Robert Elson, Kit Gordon, Ron Labetich, Jan McDaniel, Ronald Pellegrini and Julia Zarcone.
The event will feature remarks from Gabriel Engeland and Peter Pirnejad, the city managers of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, respectively, who both assumed their positions this year.
Engeland and Pirnejad are slated to discuss volunteering and its importance to the culture of a community.
Tickets are $45. Due to the ongoing pandemic, proof of a COVID vaccine is required, and/or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event.
For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/479k9hb5.
For more information, visit jointvolunteerawards.com.
LA main library offers free homework help
The Los Altos main library offers free tutoring to help students in grades 7-12 with their homework.
Part of an initiative aimed at building students’ skills, the academic help is provided through the Bay Area Tutoring Association, which facilitates instruction and collaboration to encourage student engagement.
Support is available 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The academically trained tutors teach math, English, history and science.
Students and tutors must follow all COVID safety protocols, including wearing masks, and adhere to library rules.
The main library is located at 13 S. San Antonio Road.
To sign up and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/mr3acx35.
Museum displays art of Anna Knapp Fitz
The Los Altos History Museum is featuring the artwork of painter Anna Knapp Fitz in an exhibition set to run through Feb. 6.
The exhibition, titled “Annie Knapp Fitz Paints: A Legacy in Art,” features 212 of the self-taught artist’s paintings, which she donated to the History Museum.
The collection depicts the changing landscape from agricultural to the birth of Silicon Valley, as well as the events that were major turning points, such as the coming of the railroad, based on historical photographs.
Many of Fitz’s portraits and busts capture the likenesses of people who left their mark in the area.
The longtime Los Altos resident died in 1995 at age 82.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/AnniePaints.