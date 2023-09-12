Train Days rides this weekend
The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled its annual Train Days event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Train Days offers an immersive experience that transports visitors into the heart of model railroading. Intricate layouts bring miniature landscapes to life, while steam, lights, sound and speed come together in finely crafted replicas of real-life train prototypes.
Among the highlights of Train Days is the opportunity for visitors to engage with members of model train clubs. The train enthusiasts share their expertise, answer questions and provide insights into the world of model railroading.
Cost is $7 per person, free for museum members and children age 10 and under. Pay at the door.
For more information, visit losaltoshistorymuseum.org/TrainDays2023.
Christ Episcopal hosts AI discussion
Christ Episcopal Church has scheduled “The AI Genie Is Out of the Bottle. What Now?: A Panel Discussion About Artificial Intelligence” 4 p.m. Sunday at the church 1040 Border Road, Los Altos.
AI experts will discuss the rapidly emerging technology, explaining what it is, how it will affect everyday life and what people need to know to navigate the exciting and disturbing new frontier.
Admission is free, and reservations are requested.
To reserve a spot at the event and for more information, visit
DAR presents speaker on Find a Grave tool
The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is scheduled to host a presentation on the organization’s Find a Grave tool noon Friday in the Apricot Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Katrina Marsden, senior manager of the Find a Grave website, will speak via Zoom on “Find a Grave: What It Is and How to Use It for Family History Research and Preservation.”
Many family history and genealogy researchers use the Find a Grave app and website to view headstone inscriptions from cemeteries across the country, honor a relative’s memory with a photo or life story or find clues for their genealogy research.
Marsden will cover the Find a Grave website and how to use it in different ways, what people can learn from headstones and why it’s important for research and to preserve for future generations, how to start research using the tool, how to prepare for a cemetery visit, how to photograph a headstone and how to use the app. She will also answer questions.
To register for the presentation, visit bit.ly/RSVP-15.
AAUW launches new season of speakers
The kickoff meeting for the newly established Silicon Valley branch of the American Association of University Women is scheduled 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Sequoia Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
The Silicon Valley branch is the result of a recent merging of the AAUW branches of Los Altos-Mountain View and Palo Alto.
The featured speaker is Teresa Nguyen, medical resident at Stanford Hospital and helicopter pilot.
The program will also include presentations by the middle school girls who attended AAUW’s Tech Trek science camps this summer, as well as by the young women from Foothill College who traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the AAUW-sponsored National Conference of College Women Student Leaders in June.
The meeting, open to all, will also be available via Zoom link. Women and girls interested in STEM careers are particularly encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided.
For the Zoom link and more information, visit lamv-ca.aauw.net.
RLA offers emergency prep classes
Resilient Los Altos is again offering online classes on emergency preparedness.
RLA is a community volunteer-based organization, financially sponsored by Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation. The organization is focused on strengthening community resilience by helping residents and other stakeholders be better prepared in the event of a major catastrophe. RLA volunteers include Block Action Team (BAT) leaders, Community Emergency Response Team members and ham radio operators.
Upcoming classes:
• 6:30-7:15 p.m. Sept. 20: BAT Leader Basics. The instructor will explain how to organize and prepare your neighborhood to be safer during an emergency and how to respond after an emergency has occurred.
• 7:15-8:30 p.m. Sept. 20: Preliminary Safety Assessment. This class will include information on how to document and communicate damage and injuries in your neighborhood. The information will be used by city and county officials to decide where to direct their efforts during an emergency. (Must take BAT Leader Basics first.)
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27: Radio Communications. This class will provide information on types of radios and how best to use them to effectively communicate within a neighborhood and with authorities when cellphones are not available.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27: Emergency Preparedness. Participants will review procedures for volunteers to work together to prepare for and respond to emergencies.
While supplies last, people who complete the Radio Communications class will receive a pair of GMRS radios, and volunteers who complete all four classes and attend an RLA drill will receive a WUSH (Wake Up Something’s Happening) kit of emergency supplies (value $100).
Classes are open to all.
To register for classes, visit resilientlosaltos.org/training.
For more information, call (650) 949-2801.
Hills hosts gathering of old-timers
After a 10-year hiatus, the Los Altos Hills History Committee is once again sponsoring an “Old-Timer’s Gathering” of residents who have lived in the Hills for 35 years or more. The event, open to all residents, is scheduled 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
Attendees are encouraged to bring stories of earlier Los Altos Hills to share. The meeting will start with the earliest residents and move down the chain.
The gathering also presents an opportunity to connect or reconnect with fellow residents.
A reception will follow, and old aerial photos will be displayed.
The meeting is a follow-up to an earlier Community Relations Event held for only residents of 30 years or more. The History Committee expanded it to 35 years in 2013; however, the committee received comments that residents wished it would have been open to all residents, so this year it is open to all, though the earliest residents get top billing.
A video will be made of the “Old-Timer’s Gathering.”
To RSVP, email esteta@losaltoshills.ca.gov.
Exhibition spotlights water management
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management,” runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
Harnessing the scarce water resources of the Santa Clara Valley has been a challenge for more than 100 years. The display showcases how orchardists have tackled the challenge historically and today.
Visitors will have the opportunity to read personal stories that add a human touch to the historical narrative; explore photographs of orchards, well diggers and early water systems; examine blueprints and photos of iconic tank houses; and peruse a 1928 catalog from an irrigation company.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/DripDry.
Garden Club of LA meets Sept. 26
The Garden Club of Los Altos is scheduled to meet Sept. 26 at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
The general meeting at 12:30 p.m. will feature speaker Gary Hedden, who will discuss his volunteer work.
The meeting will be preceded by an open-to-the-public Plant and Bake Sale 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit
