‘Train Day’ scheduled Saturday at museum

The Los Altos History Museum will showcase elaborate model railroad layouts at its “Train Day: Making a Town” event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 51 S. San Antonio Road.

