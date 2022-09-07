‘Train Day’ scheduled Saturday at museum
The Los Altos History Museum will showcase elaborate model railroad layouts at its “Train Day: Making a Town” event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Four train clubs will set up scaled renditions of prototypes complete with scenery, whimsical engines and cars equipped with steam, lights and sound. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about model railroading and the history of locomotives while mingling with train enthusiasts, and ask club members any questions about the mechanics and electronics of their trains and layouts.
Participating train clubs include the California Central Coast On30 Modular Group, the Golden Gate Lionel Railroad Club, the Diablo Pacific Short Line and the Bay Area Garden Railway Society Live Steam Group.
Admission is $7 per person, free for ages 12 and under and museum members. Pay at the gate.
For more information on the event, visit losaltoshistory.org/TrainDay2022.
Corvette Spectacular returns this month
Santa Clara Corvettes is scheduled to hold its 2022 Corvette Spectacular Sept. 18 on Main Street in downtown Los Altos.
The show begins at 8 a.m., and an awards presentation is slated for 2 p.m.
Now in its 44th year, the event features classic cars on display, along with music, vendors and a raffle. Organizers call it the largest all-Corvette car show on the West Coast.
Santa Clara Corvettes will host a raffle for a two-day event at the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, valued at nearly $3,700.
Admission is free and open to all.
For more information, visit sccorvettes.org.
LA Beer Stroll set for Sept. 16
The Los Altos Village Association has scheduled its annual Downtown Los Altos Beer Stroll 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16 along Main and State streets.
Participants can sample beer from local craft breweries while enjoying live music.
Tickets are $35-$45.
For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/485mta4n.
To volunteer, email liz@downtownlosaltos.org.
‘Inflection Points’ comes to town hall
The fine-art exhibition “Inflection Points,” presented by Artists Beyond the Obvious, is scheduled for display through March at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
A reception for the artists, featuring live music, refreshments and wine, is slated 2-5 p.m. Sept. 18 at town hall.
Admission is free and open to all.
For more information, visit losaltoshills.ca.gov and search “Inflection Points.”
LALE hosts library’s Science & Tech Week
Dr. Frank Longo of Stanford University is scheduled to discuss “Maintaining Cognitive Health and Preventing Dementia” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Grand Oak Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
At Stanford, Longo serves as chairperson of the Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences.
The presentation is sponsored by the Los Altos Library Endowment as part of the library’s Science & Technology Week.
Additional programs are scheduled at the main library during Science & Technology Week.
For more information, visit sccl.org/losaltos.
