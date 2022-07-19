Tour de Hope event set for Sunday

After a two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic, Hope’s Corner has scheduled its second Tour de Hope fundraiser 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the El Camino YMCA, 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.

