Tour de Hope event set for Sunday
After a two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic, Hope’s Corner has scheduled its second Tour de Hope fundraiser 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the El Camino YMCA, 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.
Tour de Hope 2022 is a stationary bike competition among teams of three to five cyclists to see which team can pedal the farthest over 60 minutes. Each team will share one bike, with team members taking turns pedaling. The winning team will have its name etched on the Tour de Hope Cup, a stainless-steel measuring cup.
According to organizers, the emphasis is on fun and providing an opportunity to socialize with others who want to support the nonprofit Hope’s Corner’s programs and services, which help local residents who are struggling to get by.
To register for Tour de Hope 2022, visit tourdehope2022.eventbrite.com.
For more information on Hope’s Corner services, visit hopes-corner.org.
Museum presents food retrospective
Amid the economic downturn during the Great Depression and food rationing during World War II, Americans needed to find creative ways to feed their families. The Los Altos History Museum delves into the two time periods and their effects on eating in its latest exhibition, “Fabulous Food of the ’30s and ’40s: From Hunger to Hope,” on display through Aug. 28 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
The exhibition focuses on how processed and convenience foods rose in popularity, including Spam, Bisquick, JELL-O, Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes. Visitors will see cooking utensils used and recipes created, such as flour and water for bread when eggs and butter became unavailable. Cookbooks will be showcased, including J. Gilbert Smith’s wife Margaret Smith’s “Piggly Wiggly” cookbook. War ration books used during WWII are also part of the display.
“Fabulous Food of the ’30s and ’40s” is on display noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Free docent-led tours of the J. Gilbert Smith House are also available during open hours.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.
Teachers can register for Books4Schools
Friends of the Library of Los Altos is accepting registrations from teachers for its
Books4Schools program for its next book sale, scheduled Aug. 5-7 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Books4Schools is a fund that pays for books that teachers from publicly supported schools purchase for their classrooms at Friends’ sales.
To register, email admin@losaltoslibraryfriends.org with name, school, grade, principal and principal’s email address. The deadline to register is 6 p.m. Aug. 3.
To donate to Books4Schools and for more information, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.
LifeMoves recognized for excellence
The city of Mountain View and LifeMoves recently received the 2022 Urban Land Institute’s Americas Award for Excellence for their joint affordable
housing project.
ULI selected the LifeMoves Mountain View project at 2566 Leghorn St. as one of 10 winners from 68 entries across North America.
The city partnered with LifeMoves, provider of interim housing and support services for the homeless, to develop and operate the interim housing community. The site, which opened in May 2021, features private modular units for 100 households with beds for up to 124 people.
According to Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez, the LifeMoves Mountain View development has been a “game-changer” in finding more cost-effective approaches for addressing homelessness.
Gov. Gavin Newsom praised LifeMoves Mountain View, pointing to the development as one that needs to be replicated to solve homelessness in California.
In addition to support from the city, the LifeMoves development receives financial contributions from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the county, philanthropies and private-sector donors including Google.org and LinkedIn Corp.
For more information, visit LifeMoves.org/Homekey.
