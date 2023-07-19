Tour de Hope benefits nonprofit Hope’s Corner
The Tour de Hope fundraiser supporting Hope’s Corner programs is scheduled 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the El Camino YMCA, 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.
The event is a friendly competition among stationary bike teams of three to five people to see which team can pedal the farthest over 60 minutes. Team members will take turns pedaling, jumping on and off their bike as they wish – or get tired.
The festivities will include a raffle, music, prizes, snacks and drinks. Mountain View City Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga will serve as event master of ceremonies.
The Mountain View-based nonprofit Hope’s Corner provides nutritious meals, showers and laundry services, among other resources, to the area’s underserved populations.
To register and for more information, visit tourdehope2023.eventbrite.com.
History Museum display on pioneer women set to close
Illuminating the hardships, joys and lives of women pioneers in California, the exhibition “Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women” is on display at the Los Altos History Museum through Sunday.
The traveling exhibition – organized by Exhibit Envoy – features 30 first-person accounts collected from women who journeyed by land or sea to settle throughout California prior to Jan. 1, 1854. In addition to viewing the exhibition, teachers, historians and researchers can access the contents of the ledger online at pioneerwomen.californiapioneers.org.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information on Exhibit Envoy, visit exhibitenvoy.org.
For more information on the exhibition, visit losaltoshistory.org/PioneerWomen.
Local parish sponsors blood drive
St. Nicholas and St. William Catholic Parish is scheduled to host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at St. William Hall, 611 S. El Monte Ave., Los Altos.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit vitalant.org and use the blood drive code “SNSW.”
National Night Out scheduled Aug. 1
National Night Out is scheduled 6-9 p.m. Aug. 1, with Los Altos residents joining forces with communities across the country to strengthen police-community relations, heighten crime prevention awareness and build community.
Local residents, Block Action Teams, Community Emergency Response Teams and amateur radio operators are encouraged to organize an event such as an ice cream social, a potluck or a block party in their neighborhoods.
Los Altos police officers will stop by events that are registered, and streets can be blocked off if organizers file a request. The deadline to register and request a street closure is Friday.
To register and for more information, visit losaltosca.gov/police/page/national-night-out.
Friends of Library offers free books
Friends of the Library of Los Altos will again offer free books to teachers at any publicly supported school, grades K-12.
Teachers can register for the Books4Schools program (B4S) through Aug. 2 by emailing info@losaltoslibraryfriends.org with their name, grade, school and principal. Once registered for the sale, teachers can shop for books like other customers at the Friends’ used-book sale. Payment for the books is taken from the B4S Fund, which is supported by donors.
The sale is scheduled Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. Hours are:
• 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 4: Members-Only Night. Membership is $10 and can be purchased online or at the entrance to the sale.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5: Open to the public.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6: Bag Day – fill a bag with books for $5.
To donate and for more information on Books 4 Schools, visit losaltoslibraryfriends.org.
Downtown hosts summer Fun Fridays
Los Altos First Fridays and Dogma are co-hosting Sizzling Summer Fun Friday events in downtown Los Altos, with the next one set for this Friday.
Activities include pop-up live music from eight bands around the downtown area.
For more information, call First Friday events chairperson Jamie Lucia at (650) 823-3315 or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
Exhibition spotlights water management
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management,” runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
Harnessing the scarce water resources of the Santa Clara Valley has been a challenge for more than 100 years. The display showcases how orchardists have tackled the challenge historically and today.
Visitors will have the opportunity to read personal stories that add a human touch to the historical narrative; explore photographs of orchards, well diggers and early water systems; examine blueprints and photos of iconic tank houses; and peruse a 1928 catalog from an irrigation company.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org/DripDry.
