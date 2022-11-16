TACO hosts Holiday Sing-Along
The Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra, known as TACO, has scheduled its annual Holiday Sing-Along 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Mountain View Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St.
The Los Altos-based orchestra, led by founding director and conductor Cathy Humphers Smith, will be joined by a not-terrible community chorus, Peninsula Cantare, led by artistic director Jeffrey Benson.
Benson is also director of choral activities at San Jose State University. Peninsula Cantare invites local singers to audition for placement in the chorus, which rehearses Tuesday evenings in Palo Alto.
TACO, as its name implies, does not audition or rehearse. Adult musicians of all ages and levels of skill are welcome to join monthly reading sessions, without regard to perfection and performance.
For more information on TACO, visit tacosv.org.
AAUW social spotlights homelessness, housing
The Los Altos-Mountain View American Association of University Women has scheduled its annual holiday social 3-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Neutra House, 181 Hillview Ave., Los Altos.
Speaking on the theme “Unhoused for the Holidays,” Julie Mahowald, chief financial officer of Housing Trust Silicon Valley, will address the Housing Trust’s mission to use capital investment from local tech companies to start up or preserve affordable housing in Silicon Valley.
Mahowald, who has more than 30 years of experience in high-growth tech firms, previously served on the Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation Board for seven years and is a past co-chairperson.
Kimberly Marquez, homeless prevention services program director at Community Services Agency, will speak briefly on CSA’s efforts to help unhoused families during the holidays.
For those unable or unwilling to attend an in-person gathering, the meeting will be available live on Zoom.
For the Zoom link and to RSVP to attend the event in person, email Claire Noonan at c.noonan@yahoo.com.
For more information on the local AAUW, visit lamv-ca.aauw.net.
Library commissioner needed from LAH
The Los Altos Library Commission has a vacant seat that must be filled by a resident of Los Altos Hills.
The Los Altos main and Woodland Branch libraries serve both Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. There are seven seats on the commission – five for residents of Los Altos and two reserved for residents of Los Altos Hills.
The commission advises the Los Altos and Los Altos Hills city councils on the adequacy of library service in the respective communities, as well as other matters related to library service, as specified by council members.
It also serves as liaison between the cities and the Santa Clara County Library District.
Those interest in applying can email Deborah Padovan at dpadovan@losaltoshills.ca.gov.
CSA seeks volunteers for holiday event
Community Services Agency staff and volunteers are planning for their annual Holiday Sharing Program events, scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17 on the CSA campus, 204 Stierlin Road, Mountain View.
CSA is putting out the call for volunteers and donations to make the events a success.
The program offers participating families the opportunity to visit a variety of stations featuring hot chocolate, face painting and more.
CSA also will distribute Target and Safeway gift cards to residents in need.
Last year’s program served more than 3,000 residents in need of support.
CSA is a nonprofit organization that provides services to senior, low-income and homeless residents of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, serving as the community’s safety net.
To donate or volunteer for the program, email Maria Ferreira at mferreira@csacares.org.
For more information on CSA, visit CSAcares.org.
