Exhibition highlights SV architecture
The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled an exhibition of photographs by artist Richard Adler, “Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley,” Aug. 3 through Oct. 22, offering visitors a journey through the transformation of Silicon Valley’s high-tech architecture.
Adler’s photography showcases the evolution of Silicon Valley’s architectural landscape, from the humble garage where Hewlett-Packard was founded to the buildings of companies such as Apple, Adobe Systems, Google and Nvidia.
The museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Downtown hosts summer Fun Fridays
Los Altos First Fridays and Dogma are co-hosting Sizzling Summer Fun Friday events in downtown Los Altos in July and August.
Activities include pop-up live performances from eight bands around the downtown area on Fridays.
For more information, call First Friday events chairperson Jamie Lucia at (650) 823-3315 or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
Local parish sponsors blood drive
St. Nicholas and St. William Catholic Parish is scheduled to host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at St. William Hall, 611 S. El Monte Ave., Los Altos.
To make an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org and use the blood drive code “SNSW.”
National Night Out set for Monday
National Night Out is scheduled 6-9 p.m. Monday, with Los Altos residents joining forces with communities across the country to strengthen police-community relations, heighten crime prevention awareness and build community.
Local residents, Block Action Teams, Community Emergency Response Teams and amateur radio operators are encouraged to organize an event such as an ice cream social, a potluck or a block party in their neighborhoods.
Friends of Library offers free books
Friends of the Library of Los Altos will again offer free books to teachers at any publicly supported school, grades K-12.
Teachers can register for the Books4Schools (B4S) program through Aug. 2 by emailing info@losaltoslibraryfriends.org with their name, grade, school and principal.
Once registered for the sale, teachers can shop for books like other customers at the Friends’ used-book sale. Payment for the books is taken from the B4S Fund, which is supported by donors.
The sale is scheduled Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. Hours are:
• 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 4: Members-Only Night. Membership is $10 and can be purchased online or at the entrance to the sale.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5: Open to the public.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6: Bag Day – fill a bag with books for $5.
To donate and for more information on the B4S program,
Display spotlights water management
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management,” runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments