Exhibition highlights SV architecture

The Los Altos History Museum has scheduled an exhibition of photographs by artist Richard Adler, “Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley,” Aug. 3 through Oct. 22, offering visitors a journey through the transformation of Silicon Valley’s high-tech architecture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.