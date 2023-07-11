Exhibition showcases student artwork
Nearly 200 works by local high school artists who participate in Art Changes Us will be on display at the “Artists Rising” exhibition, scheduled 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Creekside Center on the campus of Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave.
Art Changes Us is a nonprofit program that encourages teens to discover purpose through art. Works include photographs, paintings and graphic design posters of landmarks in Los Altos and Mountain View.
All works are available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the tuition-free programs of Art Changes Us and its student-artists, most of whom are striving to become the first in their families to pursue higher education.
Light refreshments will be served.
Tour de Hope benefits Hope’s Corner
The Tour de Hope fundraiser supporting Hope’s Corner programs is scheduled 3-5 p.m. July 20 at the El Camino YMCA, 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.
The event is a friendly competition among stationary bike teams of three to five people to see which team can pedal the farthest over 60 minutes. Team members will take turns pedaling, jumping on and off their bike as they wish – or get tired.
Festivities will include a raffle, music, prizes, snacks and drinks. Mountain View City Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga will serve as event master of ceremonies.
The Mountain View-based nonprofit Hope’s Corner provides nutritious meals, showers and laundry services, among other resources, to the area’s underserved residents.
To register and for more information on the event, visit
Summer Fun Fridays hit downtown
Los Altos First Fridays and Dogma are co-hosting Sizzling Summer Fun Friday events in downtown Los Altos in July and August.
Activities include pop-up live performances from eight bands around the downtown area on Fridays.
For more information, call First Friday events chairperson Jamie Lucia at (650) 823-3315 or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
Local parish hosts blood drive
St. Nicholas and St. William Catholic Parish is scheduled to host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at St. William Hall, 611 S. El Monte Ave., Los Altos.
To make an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org and use the blood drive code “SNSW.”
Exhibition focuses on water management
The Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management,” runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
Harnessing the scarce water resources of the Santa Clara Valley has been a challenge for more than 100 years. The display showcases how orchardists have tackled the challenge historically and today.
Visitors will have the opportunity to read personal stories that add a human touch to the historical narrative; explore photographs of orchards, well diggers and early water systems; examine blueprints and photos of iconic tank houses; and peruse a 1928 catalog from an irrigation company.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
